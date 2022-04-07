ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said.

Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said.

The 82-year-old Democratic leader’s announcement came ahead of her weekly press appearance on Capitol Hill. The House is set to start a two week spring recess.

skee doo
2d ago

at least Pelosi was fully vaccinated and wouldn't become infected and in infect others, according to Joe, she did her patriotic duty.

