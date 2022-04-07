ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays' Chris Mazza: Wins roster spot

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mazza will break camp in the big-league bullpen, Neil Solondz of the...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Local
Florida Sports
Sports
City
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez batting seventh for Tampa Bay on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 7.7 FanDuel...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Nathaniel Lowe sitting for Texas Sunday afternoon

Texas Rangers infielder Nathaniel Lowe is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Lowe is being replaced at first base by Andy Ibanez versus Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu. In 9 plate appearances this season, Lowe has a .444 batting average with...
ARLINGTON, TX
Person
Chris Mazza
FOX Sports

Mejía delivers again, Rays beat Orioles 14th straight time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — No team does a better job of utilizing the entire roster than the Tampa Bay Rays, who thrive on unselfish contributions by role players such as Francisco Mejía. Less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, pinch-hit sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Total team effort propels Rays to Opening Day Victory

April 9, 2022 - A sellout crowd of 25,025 descended on Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg to watch the Tampa Bay Rays open the season with a 2-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The game embodied the team spirit and nimble player management that defines the Rays, as manager Kevin Cash sent seven pitchers to the mound and utilized 12 of the team’s 13 position players. Both runs came on sacrifice flies - the first time the Rays have won with multiple runs scoring in that manner. With the score tied at 1, the bases loaded and one out in the eighth, Cash subbed switch hitter Francisco Mejia for All-Star catcher Mike Zunino. Mejia delivered a sac fly that drove in backup Ji-Man Choi for the go-ahead run. Rays phenom Wander Franco’s first Opening Day did not disappoint the sellout crowd, as the 21-year-old shortstop went 3-for-4 and impressed with his defense. Franco became the youngest Rays player to open the season with three or more hits and the youngest in the majors to accomplish the feat since 2011.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Draws walk in win

Lowe went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Orioles. After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 2-1 win while batting out of the fifth spot in the order against Orioles lefty John Means, Lowe moved into the leadoff role Saturday with a right-hander (Jordan Lyles) on the mound for Baltimore. Though he couldn't take advantage of the favorable matchup Saturday, the lefty-hitting Lowe looks like he'll be used regularly out of the table-setting role versus right-handers, an arrangement that could allow him to make a push for 100-plus runs if health prevails. Lowe scored 97 times across 615 plate appearances in 2021.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
#Strikeout#The Rays Radio Network
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Bring Out The Brooms)

The 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays hope to earn a series sweep to open their season as they host the 0-2 Baltimore Orioles today at 1:10 PM EST. Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore today as they try to get their first victory. He hasn't started a game since 2018 and has primarily been a reliever, so we should expect a bullpen game for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Out again Sunday

Walls is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles. Walls has been out of the lineup for two of the team's first three games of the season. It appears that his primary competition for playing time will come from Yandy Diaz and Harold Ramirez, both of whom are starting Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rays play the Orioles leading series 1-0

LINE: Rays -246, Orioles +199; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 52-29 in home games last season. The Rays averaged 8.2 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.4 extra base hits per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Pete Alonso: Exits early

Alonso exited Thursday's game against the Nationals after being hit by a pitch in the shoulder in the ninth inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. It initially appeared that Alonso was struck in the face, though the primary impact of the ball was to his shoulder. Though he exited with trainers, Alonso appeared to be fine and walked off the field under his own power. He was also spotted in the dugout after the incident with ice applied to his mouth, further confirmation that he dodged a serious injury. Nevertheless, it will be worth confirming that Alonso is in the lineup for Friday's game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Back on bench Sunday

Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Sheets will sit for the second time in the three-game series with Detroit bringing another lefty (Tarik Skubal) to the hill for Sunday's finale. The 25-year-old Sheets, who went 0-for-4 in his season debut in Saturday's 5-2 win, appears set to handle a part-time role against right-handed pitching, though he would see his playing-time outlook improve if AJ Pollock (hamstring) is forced to the injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Pete Alonso belts grand slam as Mets blank Nationals

Pete Alonso hit a grand slam for his first home run of the season, Chris Bassitt tossed six innings in his Mets debut and visiting New York shut out the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Saturday. Bassitt (1-0), acquired in a March trade with the Oakland Athletics, allowed three hits, walked...
MLB

