Buckeye, AZ

Funko to combine distribution centers into single mega-site in Buckeye

By Peter Valencia
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A long-awaited announcement in the West Valley is finally here. Iconic pop culture brand Funko is relocating several distribution sites into one mega-site in Buckeye. The company says it is leasing a 958,000 square-foot facility in Buckeye, which will distribute Funko Pops, Paka Paka,...

www.azfamily.com

