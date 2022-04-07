Funko to combine distribution centers into single mega-site in Buckeye

Online shopping became even more popular than before during the pandemic, as in-person shopping became a dangerous—and, in some cases, nearly impossible—task. That surge in online orders for everything from food items to toilet paper meant online and e-commerce retailers needed to lease more distribution center space to have a base to store their inventory and originate shipments. In turn, the demand for distribution centers surged, and vacancy rates at these properties reached historic lows. That led investors to capitalize on the trend by buying distribution centers and then rake in the profits from the high lease prices. Rampant supply chain shortages also made it difficult to develop more of these types of properties, which only added more fuel to the fire. Distribution centers and warehouses were suddenly selling for a premium, and investors were willing to pay the price for these properties, which kept transaction rates high.

RETAIL ・ 23 DAYS AGO