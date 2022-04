NBC’s American Song Contest has officially launched its inaugural season, and one thing has become clear—these contestants aren’t messing around. Based on the Eurovision Song Contest, the reality competition has 56 contestants competing for the title of Best Original Song. Each contestant represents one state in the U.S. in addition to the five U.S. territories and Washington D.C. Additionally, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are helping steer the ship of talent and kick off each show.

