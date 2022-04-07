ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brendan Bayliss & Jennifer Hartswick Announce May 2022 Concert In Chicago

JamBase
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmphrey’s McGee guitarist Brendan Bayliss and Trey Anastasio Band trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick will join forces for a Cinco de Mayo concert in Chicago. The pair who...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

