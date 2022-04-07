Brendan Bayliss & Jennifer Hartswick Announce May 2022 Concert In Chicago

Hey, look who’s back! For real this time! Three months ago, Arcade Fire played their first show since the pandemic started, and it was not the grand, cathartic return that one might’ve hoped for from this band. Instead, Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, with the barest-possible crew of backing musicians and without the rest of the regular band members, played a private Las Vegas show for a crypto company called Gala Games. Videos from the set looked pretty depressing, and Butler even joked about how the gig felt like “a fucked-up dream.” So it’s great to report that Arcade Fire are about to make their real live return and that it’ll happen tonight in New Orleans, Butler and Chassagne’s adapted home.
