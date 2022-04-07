Brendan Bayliss & Jennifer Hartswick Announce May 2022 Concert In Chicago

Want to feel old? Comedy Central is celebrating the 25th anniversary of South Park this year. Want to feel even older? An anniversary concert event is set to take place this summer to celebrate the series and it will feature the band Primus as part of its lineup. As longtime fans know, the rock band notably perform the theme song for the series and will appaer in the concert event alongside series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone along with the band Ween, whose song "The Rainbow" appeared in a season two episode. In a statement, Stone and Parker said: "We're so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that's been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO