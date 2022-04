A suspected a neo-Nazi who allegedly suffocated a Florida housekeeper to death last year in a violent motel attack was deemed incompetent to stand trial this week. Stephen Havrilka, 31, is accused of murdering Tina Strader at a Venice, Florida motel last April. The case had been set to go to trial on Monday, but he was found unfit to participate in his defense by Sarasota County Judge Thomas Krug during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com.

