Legendary singer, actor, and '60s icon Bobby Rydell has passed away at 79 years old. A trailblazing rock and roll musician and cultural figure, Bobby became the subject of widespread adoration after releasing "Kissin' Time" in 1959. The catchy tune quickly climbed to the 11th place on the Billboard Hot 100, earning Bobby the status of an international sensation. With a career spanning over decades, Bobby treated fans to all-time hits like "Sway," "Forget Him," and "Diana." What was his cause of death?

