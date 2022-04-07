ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

CWTS: What to watch for in tonight’s Blu-Emu 200

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riding a streak: Martinsville Speedway is riding a streak for the Camping World Truck Series with eight different winners in the last eight races at the track going back to 2017 when Chase Elliott won the event. This weekend has six different previous winners entered. Sauter is coming in with four...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
WFXR

NASCAR fans gear up for race weekend at the Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people have been looking forward to this weekend’s races at the Martinsville Speedway, which will not only be the first races in years with relaxed coronavirus restrictions, but they will also take place on the speedway’s 75th anniversary! This will be the only weekend where all three top NASCAR […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Blaine Perkins
Person
Lawless Alan
Person
Corey Heim
Person
Matt Crafton
Person
Chandler Smith
Person
Chase Elliott
CBS Sports

NASCAR Martinsville 2022: Odds, drivers, how to watch, preview, picks for the Blue-Emu 400

For anyone who is drawn to the sight of fast cars and those who drive them, Saturday nights in the spring and summer mean nights spent watching racing at the local short track. In no place is this truer than Southern Virginia and the Carolinas, the very places where NASCAR racing came to be and where some of the most iconic short tracks in the country are located -- including Martinsville Speedway.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
racer.com

Jones snatches Xfinity victory over teammate Gibbs before Martinsville fight

On older tires, Brandon Jones stole an Xfinity Series win from the scion of the owner of his race team on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway. Jones ducked inside of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs as the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 went to a second overtime. He cleared Gibbs on the second circuit (Lap 261) and got to the finish line .677 seconds ahead of Landon Cassill as Sam Mayer bumped Gibbs’s Toyota and squeezed it into the outside wall off the final corner.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emu#Gms Racing#Blu#Daytona#Cota
FOX8 News

75 years of Martinsville: Clips of the Paperclip

MARTINSVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – NASCAR returned to its oldest venue this weekend as the Martinsville Speedway has celebrated its 75th birthday. The party, though, has been going on for weeks. Civic leaders, NASCAR officials and even a King – aka Richard Petty – have made appearances at the track they call The Paperclip, a .526-mile […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Nex Gen Car Could Set the Stage for Carnage Saturday Night

Chase Elliott grabs his first pole since Phoenix in 2020. Ty Gibbs leads 196 of 261 laps and loses Xfinity race in double-overtime finish. William Byron wins Truck race in his first start in that series since 2016. Martinsville Speedway in Virginia has a well-earned and long-recognized reputation as a...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Statement from RFK Racing

“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the appeal hearing, we are advocates of the process NASCAR has set forth and appreciate the opportunity to make our voice heard in the matter. With that in mind, we do not intend to pursue this further and our focus remains on our upcoming races, with Martinsville up first this weekend.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RaceDayNFT, Pocono Raceway Reach Partnership Agreement

RaceDayNFT and Pocono Raceway have reached a partnership agreement to feature ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in the innovative digital marketplace for race fans. Pocono-specific items will be available prior to the track’s July 22-24 NASCAR weekend, featuring NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races plus an ARCA Menards Series race.
NFL
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS: Chase Elliott Puts Camaro ZL1 on the Pole at Martinsville

Team Chevy’s Chase Elliott topped the leaderboard in qualifying and will lead the field to the green under the lights at Martinsville Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The 2022 season welcomes the return of qualifying to all NCS events with a unique format to the series. For races on oval tracks, the field is split into two groups, where each car participates in a single-car, single-lap qualifying run. The top-five fastest drivers from each group advanced to the second round to vie for the pole position with one final lap each. Elliott put down a lap of 19.694 seconds, at 96.151 mph, in his No. 9 LLumar Camaro ZL1 to capture his 10th pole in his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia, native is no stranger to showing speed at the Virginia-based short track, with his eyes set on winning his second prestigious grandfather clock trophy.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Martinsville Media Availability

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT YOUR PAINT SCHEME THIS WEEKEND? “Yeah, it’s a little bit different Advance scheme than we’ve had in the past. It’s something they’ve been wanting to do, kind of more of a black car and yellow logos. It reminds me a lot of the Rusty Miller Genuine Draft car, so it was great to work with those guys on it. They do a great job and also promoting the Advance My Track Challenge that’s coming back this year. That’s a really cool program those guys are doing to support local grassroots racing, so awesome to have them their first primary of the year. I couldn’t think of a better spot for a company who loves short track racing and local roots than Martinsville, so it should be good.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Martinsville

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Run Strong and Lead Laps at Martinsville Speedway Before Mechanical Issues. “Everyone on this No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team works so hard and tonight at Martinsville Speedway was no different. We qualified fifth and ran well early in the race, but struggled with drive off the corners, especially off Turn 4. About halfway through the race, we had a battery problem but we were still able to run. We even led the race with about a hundred laps to go before it finally quit. It stinks because I think we could have definitely finished somewhere in the top 10 or maybe even the top five. I wish our final results showed how strong our Chevy was tonight at Martinsville Speedway, but we’ll bounce back next week at Talladega.”
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy