Video Games

'Rogue Legacy 2' will hit PC and Xbox on April 28th

By K. Holt
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost exactly two years after was announced, Cellar Door Games has revealed when the sequel is coming out of early access. It will officially arrive on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on April 28th. Cellar Door has switched up the art style, creating 3D characters that...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

VIDEO GAMES
