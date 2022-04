KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Tennessee basketball Rick Barnes foreshadowed another open scholarship spot on the team on Thursday. “Quentin has a decision to make. He wants to play. We’ve had some talks about it with him and there is some possibility that he is going to leave, which if he does, he’ll go to East Carolina with coach (Mike) Schwartz,” said Barnes candidly. “We all respect Quentin but I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO