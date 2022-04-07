ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crunchy Coconut-Sesame Shrimp With Spicy Lime Mayo

By Asha Loupy
Bon Appétit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis platter of golden and crispy shrimp delivers joy and deliciousness whether you’re hosting a fête for friends or just looking for a weeknight dinner with a little extra oomph. It features big, succulent shrimp coated in a mixture of unsweetened shredded coconut, panko, sesame seeds, and just a touch of...

www.bonappetit.com

recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
30Seconds

Easy Chicken Ramen Recipe With Vegetables: This Shortcut Ramen Recipe Is Healthy & Delicious

Ramen noodles are still all the rage. Yes, you can eat ramen while on a healthy diet. This easy chicken ramen recipe with vegetables is quick to make and will fill you up. Serve this easy recipe for lunch or dinner. It makes one serving, but can easily be doubled, tripled or even quadrupled for families. Skip cooking the chicken and grab a rotisserie chicken at the store to same time.
London Bruncher

Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe

A bonus of making your own bang bang shrimp is you can make (and eat) as many as you want!. This recipe for fried shrimp is similar to popcorn shrimp and is served in a creamy, spicy sauce made from Thai sweet chili sauce, sriracha, and mayo. The bang bang shrimp recipe is inspired by the famous appetizer at Bonefish Grill. I fell in love with the crispy shrimp years ago and make this recipe whenever I’m too far away from one of the restaurant locations!
#Shrimp#Lime#Sesame#Coconut#Food Drink#Greek
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
Eater

An Olive Oil Cake Recipe That’s Both Simple and Sublime

Whether it’s delicate and grassy or bold and fruity, olive oil can make a gorgeous addition to dessert. That’s something that chef Dario Cecchini, the famed Italian butcher and restaurateur, knows intimately. His knowledge is on full display in his torta all’olio recipe for YesChef, a streaming platform offering cinematic cooking classes taught by world-renowned chefs. Cecchini’s olive oil cake keeps it simple, which allows the subtle flavors of good olive oil to shine through.
Gin Lee

Stuffed garlic chicken burritos

The thing that I love about preparing chicken is how it's so versatile. Today, I chopped chicken breasts into bite-sized chunks and then cooked them in a roasted garlic butter sauce. I wrapped the chicken in soft-shell tortillas. The results were delicious.
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipe for mussels with herb butter

Make a herb butter: finely chop 1 clove of garlic. Mash it to a soft paste with a little sea salt using a pestle and mortar. Finely chop 1 tbsp of thyme leaves, 10g of parsley leaves and add to the garlic. Grate 1 tsp of zest from a lemon and add to the herbs and garlic. Using a spoon, mash the herbs into 200g of softened butter, adding 6 tbsp of white breadcrumbs and a grinding of black pepper.
Bon Appétit

I’m a Professional Pastry Chef and Instant Pudding Mix Is My Secret Ingredient

In Cheap Tricks, we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Today, the magic of instant pudding mix. Only a few years ago, I was a pastry cook working in some fine and fancy New York City restaurants, making things like candied olive dust and liquefied cookies. If you told me then that one day I’d write an ode to a boxed mix, I would have sooner believed a story about a two- (or is it three-?) year pandemic. “A boxed mix?” I would have asked. “Instant what?” I would have blanched. What a fool I was! Today, I stand before you and declare loud and proud: Instant pudding mix, ILYSM. I’ll probably never make another tiramisù without it; it’s the reason an icebox cake I made last summer has a rabid fan base among my friends; and it’s a key player in Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding. My one regret is that instant pudding mix and I didn’t meet sooner!
Chicago Sun-Times

Salmon and shrimp fish cakes are chockfull of seafood

In my eternal search for the perfect fish cake, I find the best way to get the results I crave is to create my own recipe that has all the right elements. My ideal cake is packed with fish, has little filler and is not mushy. It should be crispy yet succulent, salty with a hint of sweetness, and burst with fresh herbs and tiny bits of chile. A cooling, citrusy yogurt sauce spiked with Sriracha is the finishing touch, for deliciously addictive results.
countryliving.com

Crunchy, creamy and bursting with flavor!

With two tantalizing textures and real chicken or fish as the first ingredient, cats go crazy for BLUE Bursts! Made with natural ingredients and NO corn, wheat or soy, they’re packed with wholesome goodness you’ll feel good about giving. This content is created and maintained by a third...
Bon Appétit

When Seeking the Ultimate Crunchy Snack, Only Injera Crisps Will Do

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Spicy Giardiniera

Kacie Radochonski – Director of Operations for Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage. Frank Radochonski – Chef, Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage. Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage – 7153 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, IL 60463. Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage | Satisfy Your Hunger...
Bon Appétit

Brad Makes Pastrami

We're back with a smokin' new episode of It's Alive and Brad Leone is bringing the beef straight from his own kitchen (and backyard.) From brining and spice rubs to the smoker and oven, Brad takes this beef on a transformative journey you won't want to miss. A disclaimer: Although we all enjoy the discoveries that come with Brad's unique experiments in the kitchen, if you’re inspired to create your own version at home be sure to follow a tried and tested recipe so your preparations line up with food safety standards.
Bon Appétit

The Best Way to Dispose of Your Cooking Oil? Solidify It

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.
The Infatuation

Coconut Grove

Mister 01 started in a random office building just off Lincoln Road, where they're still serving some of Miami's strangest and most delicious pizza. There are now locations scattered around town, including in Coconut Grove's CocoWalk. And this location is a great place to sit down for a casual meal and dig into Mister 01 classics like the star luca pie, which has perfectly contained little pockets of hot ricotta cheese in its thin, folded crust. Or you can get weird with the coffee paolo, featuring mozzarella, gorgonzola, honey, spicy salami, and coffee grounds. It's a pizza that sends us into a temporary state of confusion before winning us over by the third bite. If there are no tables available in the indoor/outdoor space, walk up to their little pizza ventanita, place a to-go order, and have a picnic at one of the nearby parks.
