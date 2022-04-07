Adair native promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Minnesota Vikings

(Minneapolis, MN) 1999 Adair-Casey graduate Jeff Anderson has been named the Minnesota Vikings Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Anderson had previously served as the organization’s Executive Director of Communications.

He’s been with the team as a full-time employee since 2005. According to a press release, Anderson will lead the communications department and direct all internal and external communications functions, including football, corporate and internal communications. He will serve on the Vikings executive leadership team and report directly to the Chief Operating Officer. In a 2019 interview with KSOM/KS95 Anderson said he grew up a Vikings fan because his dad Glen is from Minnesota. “We weren’t really given a choice on what teams we were going to root for. I grew up a fan and then in college we had a Public Relations official from the Raiders come to Buena Vista and give a presentation on what he did. He was an Iowa native. That spurred the idea for me and I called the Vikings shortly after that to ask if I could come shadow for a few weeks. On my first day here as a shadow the head coach was fired and I fell in love with the adrenaline rush and being in that moment.”

Anderson played a key role in the team’s efforts to build a new stadium. The Vikings opened their $1.061 billion US Bank Stadium in 2016.