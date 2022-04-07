ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

$133,835 Granted to Audubon County Community Projects

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon County Community Foundation awarded $133,835 to Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2022 Grant Cycle.

All grantees met the criteria as Audubon County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Audubon County were eligible to apply.

The Audubon County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.

The Audubon County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Audubon County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Audubon County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

The Audubon County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Chair, Joel Hoegh of rural Brayton; Vice Chair, Steven B. Hansen of Audubon; Secretary/Treasurer, Megan Wagner of Audubon; Gina Benton of Exira, Dr. Bob Blomme, DMV of Audubon; Pat Kaiser of Audubon; and Donna Olson of Kimballton.

For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.

Western Iowa Today

Linda Bills hired as Audubon County Secondary Roads Office Manager

(Audubon) During their weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Audubon County Board of Supervisors approved a new hire for the Secondary Roads Department. Linda Bills will serve as the Office Manager. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen was pleased with the pool of candidates for the position. “I thought that was going to be a big task, but we actually had some really good applicants.” Sorensen says County Engineer Mitch Rydl had to, “Try and make a selection from a hard choice. He chose Linda Bills.” Sorensen adds, “She comes over from Farm Services. Very good, she has a lot of skills that she’ll bring with her and she’ll be able to fill that position very well right off the bat.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
cbs19news

REC awards Community Grants

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three local organizations are getting grant funding from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC announced the recipients of its Community Grants on Thursday. According to a release, the cooperative says part of caring for a community is giving back to groups that help those in need.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisor’s consider Property Tax Abatement Policy to lure new business

(Audubon) A key item on the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s agenda this week was a County Property Tax Abatement. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen suggested a three part proposal for residential, commercial and industrial growth, and commercial and industrial new business. “There’s a big thing. We began talking about a week ago. There’s an economic development opportunity in particular that is asking for property tax abatement and opened up the discussion about doing a county wide policy.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan has a New Mayor

(Harlan) First Ward Harlan City Councilman Jay Christensen takes over the reins as the City’s new Mayor. The City Council appointed Christensen to fill the vacancy left open by Mike Kolbe, who resigned effective March 31, to start his campaign for County Supervisor. Christensen was sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

New State Program to Help Deaf Children and Their Parents

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa is poised to adopt a program already operating in 18 states that’s designed to help deaf and hard of hearing children gain language skills, so they’re prepared to enter kindergarten. Joni Boone of Ankeny and her husband found out their daughter, Lena, was profoundly hard of hearing at birth, and the child completely lost her hearing by the time she was six months old. Lena is now five years old and thriving, but her mother says options are limited and creating a mentoring program would be a huge help to others. The measure passed by the House and Senate would set up a mentoring program, so parents like Boone can help the parents of newborns and toddlers who are diagnosed with hearing difficulties. Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House passes Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund Budget

(Des Moines) Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore said the Iowa House passed the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund Budget. This bill appropriates a total of $174,587,568. This is a $28,500,000 increase compared to last year’s appropriation. Moore said there were many departments that received additional funding, but two of the major appropriations is for the State Park Infrastructure and for Recreational Trails.
IOWA STATE
