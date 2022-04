The San Francisco 49ers added some depth at the wide receiver position today. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the 49ers have signed veteran wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Johnson, a former Texas standout, has been in the NFL for five years. He’s played for three teams – the Eagles, Colts and Titans – during that span. The 6-foot-1 wideout has 51 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns for his career.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO