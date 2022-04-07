ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state infrastructure spending looking to increase broadband connectivity

By Robert Creenan
 3 days ago
Carl Osentoski, the Huron County EDC Executive Director, is optimistic the county will get some of the recently approved state infrastructure spending meant for broadband access. (Tribune File Photo)

As part of the recently passed $4.8 billion in additional state infrastructure spending, appropriations have been made to better provide economic opportunities, which includes further funds for internet infrastructure.

There will be a new Michigan statewide broadband service grant program, which has $250.6 million of federal funding allocated to provide competitive broadband infrastructure grants for unserved areas. Up to 5% of that funding would be required to operate the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office, while the rest would be available with no additional state resources required.

Carl Osentoski, the executive director of the Huron County Economic Development Corporation, said he attended a workshop webinar about the program recently and it was not yet decided on how these grants will be distributed.

“One of the things the program is working on is mapping out where there is internet infrastructure across the state, which they’re working on this summer,” Osentoski said. “In addition, there is additional federal funding from the (2021 Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act), which is starting to release this summer and extend through the rest of the year.”

He further added that the program is directed for private companies already rolling out new infrastructure programs and continuing with their buildouts.

There have been plenty of efforts to increase broadband internet connectivity in the Upper Thumb since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, from State Rep. Phil Green introducing a proposal to eliminate sales taxes for broadband projects to lower developer costs that were ultimately vetoed, to the Huron County Broadband Committee being set up to identify which areas of the county that would benefit most from increased connectivity.

Michigan representatives in Congress also introduced the Broadening Online Opportunities through Simple Technologies Act in February 2021, which would provide a consumer tax credit of up to $300 to supplement the purchase of a mobile internet hotspot. That proposal has since been in the House’s ways and means committee, with no other movement since.

In late 2021, Thumb Electric Co-operative purchased the Frankenmuth-based Air Advantage to expand into providing internet service throughout the Thumb and had received more than $51 million from the United States Department of Agriculture to help improve fiber optic infrastructure.

Agri-Valley Services has also been working to install new infrastructure in Huron County communities as well.

Osentoski noted that as he was driving along M-19 last fall, he had seen companies blocking off the road so they could install fiber optic lines, so it is being worked on and the new funding can expand it so that everyone has broadband capabilities.

Osentoski is optimistic that the Upper Thumb could see some funds come its way, not just for broadband expansion, but for roads and bridges too.

“They worked hard on building out the infrastructure and have a clear, strong history of living up to obligations,” Osentoski noted, with their aggressive strategies helping them get additional funding as required.

The fiber optic buildout can also be impacted by supply chain issues, since all the equipment must be ordered with backlog and price increases affecting these projects. Osentoski hopes such issues are nonexistent, but its hard to say right now.

“We’re always monitoring these federal and state funds and encouraging the governor and legislature to focus on rural areas,” Osentoski said. “So if there’s an opportunity to help the Thumb area, we’ll jump on that as soon as we can.”

