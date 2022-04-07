St. Paul bringing 'The Wizard of Oz' to life

An iconic prop from the cinematic classic The Wizard of Oz is now up for auction. The Tin Man's oil can is currently up for bit at GWS Auctions. The oil can, currently on exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, has a current (as the time of this article's writing) bid of $50,000 with bids requested in $5000 increments. The can is one of the three or five oil cans used in the film and was presented to Tin Man actor Jack Haley after the film wrapped. The oil can is currently on loan to the museum and will remain on loan through November of this year, though the new owner will have the option to extend the loan agreement after the initial loan period is satisfied.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO