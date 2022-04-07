ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

St. Paul bringing 'The Wizard of Oz' to life

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – St. Paul Catholic High School’s Performing Arts Department is setting off on the yellow brick road as they bring ‘The Wizard of Oz” to the stage. The Arts Department stated that the show is for...

www.bristolpress.com

WIBX 950

There’s No Place Like “Rome” for a Wizard of Oz Weekend

It's time to oil up your Tin Man costume. The Rome Capitol Theatre will add a splash of color to this gray March when they host a weekend of Wizard of Oz-themed activities. A screening of the 1939 classic will take place on Friday, March 18th at 7pm and Saturday, March 19th at 2:30pm.
ROME, NY
Bristol Press

Terryville High School bringing Oz to life

PLYMOUTH – Excitement is high among students at Terryville High School as the drama club prepares for its production of “The Wizard of Oz.”. The drama club’s performance will be held April 8 at 6:30 p.m. and April 9 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Borkowski Family Auditorium at Terryville High School. Concessions, flowers and other “swag” will be available for purchase at each show.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Shropshire Star

Tickets selling like hot cakes for Shrewsbury Theatre Company Wizard of Oz show

The Wizard of Oz, taking to the stage at the Theatre Severn this week, is proving so popular that the matinee performance of the show is now sold out. But for theatregoers unable to obtain tickets for the Saturdaymatinee, Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company has decided to make a family special ticket offer for the opening night on Wednesday.
THEATER & DANCE
1440 WROK

MAGICAL! Giant Wizard Of Oz Statues Are Hiding At This Illinois Park

Follow the yellow brick road... seriously, do it. You might just end up at this Wizard Of Oz park surrounded by your favorite Oz characters!. Think about it: You're watching The Wizard Of Oz on your couch with a juice box, some chicken tendies, and your fave blanket. I guess that's just what I did what I was younger and just figured everybody else had the same memory haha.
CHICAGO, IL
WJTV 12

Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Metropolitan Ballet will bring the classical story of “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. The ballet will be held at the Jackson Academy Performing Arts Center. The showcase is choreographed by Charles Maple, a former American Ballet Theatre Soloist. Following the […]
JACKSON, MS
WETM

Sayre High School to take on Wizard of Oz the musical

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Sayre High School will be transported to the Land of Oz next week as they present The Wizard of Oz for all to see. Much of what the audience will see can be found right from the movie, including popular scenes and various songs, all put to a live cast, with a real Toto too!
SAYRE, PA
ComicBook

Wizard of Oz: Tin Man's Oil Can Now Up for Auction

An iconic prop from the cinematic classic The Wizard of Oz is now up for auction. The Tin Man's oil can is currently up for bit at GWS Auctions. The oil can, currently on exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, has a current (as the time of this article's writing) bid of $50,000 with bids requested in $5000 increments. The can is one of the three or five oil cans used in the film and was presented to Tin Man actor Jack Haley after the film wrapped. The oil can is currently on loan to the museum and will remain on loan through November of this year, though the new owner will have the option to extend the loan agreement after the initial loan period is satisfied.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KARE 11

Retro rap coming to downtown St. Paul this summer

ST PAUL, Minn. — Grab your gold rope chain, Adidas tracksuit and Kangol bucket hat because the "I Love the 90s Tour" is coming to town this summer. Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Young MC and other acts are teaming up for a national tour in 2022, so get ready to "reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic, indelible names in rap, hip hop and R&B."
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bristol Press

Bristol History Mystery

I’ve always liked this photo, because it captures a street from the past that I, along with many readers, have traveled often. Can you guess the name of the street and the approximate year of the photo?. Last week’s entry was not identified. It captured the Junior Achievement Board...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble to honor Ukraine

BRISTOL – Ukraine will be honored during Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble’s concert Tuesday. "The theme song of this concert is 'Summon the Heroes' by John Williams," said director Richard Theriault. "This piece was recently played during the coverage of the winter Olympic games in Beijing. We thought this piece would be an appropriate salute to the people of Ukraine in their heroic struggle for freedom."
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Jean King Masotti

Jean King Masotti, 84, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Jean was born in Flushing Long Island, NY, daughter of the late Adelaide Carpenter King and Francis King. Sharing 61 years of marriage, Jean leaves her husband Joseph Masotti. She attended local schools, graduated from Bristol High School in 1955, and Arcadia University in Glenside, PA where she earned a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1959. While in college Jean was very active in student government and was elected “Who’s Who” in American Colleges and Universities in 1958.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Anthony Felice

It is with great sadness, that on April 2, 2022, we lost our loving father, husband and grandpa, Anthony Felice at the age of 92. He was born on April 11, 1929 in Bristol and was the last of eight surviving children born to Antonio and Maria (Ciccio) Felice, Sr.
BRISTOL, CT
The Guardian

David McKee helped to shape my life as an artist

I was a boarding pupil (on a Devon county scholarship) at Plymouth College, a direct grant school, from September 1960 until July 1968. The art master there was Derek Holland. He ran an after-school art class, where it was possible to make sculpture and use materials that were difficult within the confines of a school timetable.
VISUAL ART
Bristol Press

St. Demetrios' bake sale set for Saturday

BRISTOL – St. Demetrios Ladies Philoptochos will have their Easter Bake Sale this Saturday. The bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be Tsourekia for $8, Koulourakia for $5 and Baklava for $4. The event will take place at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 31...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Clock & Watch Museum will feature two new exhibits

BRISTOL – The American Clock & Watch Museum will feature two new exhibits on Joseph Ives clocks and museum founder Edward Ingraham starting today. There will be an opening for the two exhibits from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the American Clock & Watch Museum at 100 Maple St. They will then open to the public this Friday.
BRISTOL, CT

Community Policy