St. Paul bringing 'The Wizard of Oz' to life

Jean King Masotti, 84, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Jean was born in Flushing Long Island, NY, daughter of the late Adelaide Carpenter King and Francis King. Sharing 61 years of marriage, Jean leaves her husband Joseph Masotti. She attended local schools, graduated from Bristol High School in 1955, and Arcadia University in Glenside, PA where she earned a B.S. degree in Elementary Education in 1959. While in college Jean was very active in student government and was elected “Who’s Who” in American Colleges and Universities in 1958.
