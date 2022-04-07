ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

By Scripps National
San Diego Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19, according to her deputy chief of staff. The aide said Pelosi is currently asymptomatic but will quarantine per CDC guidelines. Pelosi, 82, is fully vaccinated...

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speaker Pelosi#Covid#House Speaker#Cdc#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
South Florida Sun Sentinel

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits a broken Delray Beach drawbridge. It helps show what billions in new funds will fix.

A broken drawbridge has been in the upright position for the past two weeks in Delray Beach and will stay stuck that way for at least six more weeks — posing a big headache for frustrated neighbors and commuters. The George Bush bridge on Saturday drew a visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other officials, who used it as a symbol to illustrate what could be fixed or improved through the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Putin takes ‘nuclear football’ to funeral of Russian politician

Russian president Vladimir Putin was spotted with the Russian “nuclear football” as he attended the funeral of a far-right politician on Friday.Mr Putin was accompanied by a man in a dark suit who was carrying a briefcase, which contains the codes needed to authorise a nuclear attack remotely.Mourners were cleared from the Christ the Saviour Cathedral as the Russian leader paid his respects to the ultranationalist, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, amid fears of an assassination attempt.At the open casket, Mr Putin picked up a bunch of roses and placed them at the bottom of the coffin and then made the sign of...
POLITICS
San Diego Channel

Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for killings in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C.— President Joe Biden is calling for a war crimes trial following reports of civilian casualties in Bucha, Ukraine. "What's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone's seen it," Biden said on Monday. Biden criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, once again calling him a "war criminal." Ukrainian officials...
POLITICS
San Diego Channel

Supreme Court nominee clears another procedural hurdle in Senate

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson cleared another procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday. Jackson's nomination will move forward after a 53-47 vote. Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined all Democrats in supporting Jackson. Sen. Chuck Schumer said he wants the final vote to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy