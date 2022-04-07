Wayne Rooney risks Cristiano Ronaldo’s wrath with Lionel Messi comment as he laughs off Man Utd star’s ‘jealous’ jibe

WAYNE ROONEY responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘jealous' remark after suggesting the Portuguese superstar’s move to Old Trafford had NOT been a success.

Rooney, 36, reckons there will not be a player on the planet - other than Lionel Messi - who is not jealous of Ronaldo.

Wayne Rooney has fired the latest shot in his hilarious back and forth with Cristiano Ronaldo - saying only Lionel Messi wouldn't be jealous of the Man Utd forward Credit: Reuters

Earlier this week, the now-Derby boss claimed Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford had not yet worked out as hoped.

Asked on Sky Sports Monday Night Football if signing veteran Ronaldo, 37, has worked for United, Rooney said: “You’d have to say no at the minute.

"I think he’s scored goals, he’s scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season. He scored the hat-trick against Tottenham.

"But I think if you look to the future of the club you would have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best to lift Manchester United over these next two, three years.

"And obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens, that’s football.

"He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more, they need young, hungry players."

But Ronaldo responded on Instagram with the words: "Two jealous."

Rooney has since reacted with a smile about his former United team-mate’s comments though and said: “I saw that this morning.

“I’d say there’s probably not a footballer on the planet who isn’t jealous of Cristiano.

“The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s earned… his six pack!

“Every player bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano.”

The back-and-forth is just the latest in the United legends' intertwined careers.

Despite their differences and the row over Ronaldo's wink after Rooney was sent off against Portugal in the 2006 World Cup, the pair got on very well in Manchester.

Rooney revealed he and Ronaldo would often play pranks on team-mates and Sir Alex Ferguson together.

The 36-year-old also admitted recently that the Portuguese could be annoying at times however.

He said jokingly: "Cristiano was so good and so f***ing annoying at the same time.

"He is probably not as good now but he is probably just as annoying.”