Windmill At Montezuma Hills Wind Farm Catches Fire

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters got an uncommon call on Wednesday: a fire at a windmill.

The Montezuma Fire Protection District – along with the Suisun Fire Protection District and River Delta Fire District – responded to the Montezuma Hills yesterday afternoon and found a windmill on fire.

Units quickly put out some spot fires in the vegetation around the structure, but the windmill continued to burn.

With the windmill not spinning, firefighters tried to call for an air drop – but no helicopter units were available.

The flames were eventually contained, but the extent of the damage is unclear.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.