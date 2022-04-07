ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Special Needs Students Shelter in Place During Mabert Road Standoff

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
Students at Vern Riffe School in Portsmouth, Ohio were forced to shelter in place after a wanted man decided to put up a fight when US Marshals came to get him just before 9 am on Tuesday Morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department said Carl Dickerson barricaded himself inside a home in the 1300 block of Mabert Road. Five units from PPD responded to the scene to offer assistance to the marshals.

When personnel at the school, which serves special needs students, saw the commotion, they immediately contacted law enforcement who advised them to shelter in place.

The Portsmouth Police SWAT team forced entry into the home. Dickerson put up a struggle, and police used a stun gun to subdue him. Dickerson was arrested for attempted trespass and booked into the Scioto County Jail. This wasn’t the 44-year-old man’s first brush with PPD. Officers arrested him in 2017 for domestic violence and then again in 2018 for aggravated trafficking and probation violation.

Once the scene was clear at 9:24 am, an officer told school officials they could lift the lockdown.

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

