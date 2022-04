These words can be used to describe one of North America's most enigmatic creatures, the jackalope. Tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia, I'll be giving away the official "Field Guide to the North American Jackalope. Writer Andy Robbins purpose of this field guild is to provide the reader with a scientifically accurate description of this whacked out animal. I'm wondering if they bite... our neighboring state, Wyoming, attempted to regulate jackalope hunting by issuing a license for a single year back in 1938. I'm not even sure if you need a license to hunt the Jackalope in Montana, or even if there's some kind of limit or season. Check out the book at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, on sports trivia.

MONTANA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO