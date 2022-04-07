ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Moran highlights importance of energy independence as U.S. continues to sanction Russia

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the nation continuing to sanction Russia, Senator Jerry Moran has highlighted the importance of American energy independence. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says it is...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Business
City
Moran, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Business
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Joe Biden
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Independence#Russia#Oil And Gas#Wibw#American
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy