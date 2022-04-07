Bridge lifts pontoon boat out of the water

A gray whale took a group of tourists on the boat ride of their lives, as seen in a video shared online by one of the passengers. Lory Barra, the woman purportedly behind the camera in the clip shared last Tuesday with ViralHog, said she and other tourists on a boat trip played with the gray whale "for over 2 hours" in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro, Mexico. Based on the video above, the whale was not shy about playing back.

ANIMALS ・ 23 DAYS AGO