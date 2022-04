The feud between Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor has continued to escalate with the former challenging the latter to a fight. While this is a rivalry that doesn’t make much sense in the eyes of many, Henry Cejudo seems intent on trying to rile Conor McGregor up over social media. The pair have traded insults on several occasions and with both being two-weight world champions, they’re closer than anyone to making history by winning a third world title in a third weight class.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO