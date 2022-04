Hydrating your skin properly is the key to a naturally radiant and more youthful look over 40, especially when drinking enough water, using the right moisturizing products, and of course, eating a well-balanced diet. While many of us have a general idea of what foods help us feel and look our best, it’s still great to add specific choices to your day that are known to promote firmer skin. We checked in with skincare expert and quadruple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, who shared 4 foods often linked to supple skin and explained how they can give you a healthy glow.

SKIN CARE ・ 25 DAYS AGO