Tom Watson tees off at Masters as honorary starter

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Kansas City native and two-time Masters champion Tom Watson helped get the tournament underway as an honorary starter along side two of golf’s greats.

Watson followed Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as the trio hit a ceremonial drive off the first tee .

A champion in 1977 and 1981, Watson shared kind words for his fellow starters.

“I would like to say how honored I am to be with Gary and Jack. I’ve watched this ceremony many times in the past with Arnie, Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson and to be a part of this thing, I’m truly humbled,” Watson said.

Watson holds the record for the most consecutive tournaments with at least one subpar round (21). He debuted in 1970 and retired from the sport in 2019.

Watson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1988.

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: Honorary starter and Masters champion Tom Watson plays his opening tee shot from from the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: Honorary starter and Masters champion Tom Watson plays his opening tee shot from from the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: (L-R) Honorary starters and Masters champions Gary Player of South Africa, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson look on from the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: (L-R) Honorary starters and Masters champions Tom Watson, Gary Player of South Africa, and Jack Nicklaus embrace on the first tee during the opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 07: The names of honorary starters and Masters champions Gary Player of South Africa, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson are placed in a sign during an opening ceremony prior to the start of the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The three golf legends shared an embrace as the 86th Masters Tournament was officially underway.

