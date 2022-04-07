ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow girls win season opener in 1st game on turf field

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Dow High's Kennedy Caldwell dribbles upfield during a June 5, 2021 district semifinal against Traverse City West. Caldwell had a goal and an assist to help the Chargers beat Williamston 3-2 in Wednesday's season opener. (Daily News file photo)

Dow High’s girls’ soccer team played its first-ever game on the school’s new turf field on Wednesday, and the Chargers made the most of the occasion, rallying from a two-goal deficit to beat Williamston 3-2 in a nonleague season opener.

Trailing 2-0 late in the first half, Dow got on the board in the 37 th minute when Kennedy Caldwell fed the ball through to Belle Beman, who got behind the defense and scored to make it 2-1 at halftime.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Chargers tied it with a goal off of a corner kick. During a scramble in the box, Lucy Teed passed to Tristan Luick, who scored into an open net. Then, 15 minutes later, Caldwell picked up a loose ball in Williamston’s end and beat the goalkeeper with a high-arcing shot for the eventual game-winner.

Dow goalie Jessica Erickson preserved the victory by deflecting a Williamston free kick in the waning minutes.

“It was good to get a 3-2 win over a very good Williamston team. The goal right before halftime was crucial, because it helped give the team new energy,” said Dow coach Spencer Sandow.

“It’s great to see the fight-back in the team, and, even after a slow start, we were able to come back and get the win,” he added. “We are still so early into our season, but we did some good things, and we can continue to build on this for the rest of the season.”

The Chargers will host Holt on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Dow also won the junior varsity game, 3-0, on goals by Riley Schikorra, Carley Gatrell, and Sydney Reuter-Gushow. Goalkeeper Avery Lehman earned the shutout in net.

Midland Daily News

Loons earn first win in dramatic walkoff

The Great Lakes Loons notched their first win of the season in dramatic fashion Saturday, edging the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Zac Ching's walkoff RBI bloop single in the bottom of the ninth inning at Dow Diamond. Ching's hit drove in Leonel Valera, who had doubled to deep leftfield to lead off the inning.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

