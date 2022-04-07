ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

St. Pete pedestrian hit by SUV, killed in Hernando County

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
 3 days ago

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was struck and killed by an SUV early Thursday morning along SR-50 near Cedar Lane, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking on the road around 5:20 a.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Durango.

FHP said the SUV was driven by a 58-year-old woman from Ridge-Manor, Hernando County.

The man, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene. The woman was not injured.

Authorities did not immediately say why the man was walking on the road.

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
