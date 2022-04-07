St. Pete pedestrian hit by SUV, killed in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was struck and killed by an SUV early Thursday morning along SR-50 near Cedar Lane, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking on the road around 5:20 a.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Durango.

FHP said the SUV was driven by a 58-year-old woman from Ridge-Manor, Hernando County.

The man, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene. The woman was not injured.

Authorities did not immediately say why the man was walking on the road.

