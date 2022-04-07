ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World of Chromasonic Is Built of Pure Light and Sound

By Shana Nys Dambrot
L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t let the word immersive scare you, Chromasonic’s experiential environments are not here to overwhelm you. Steadying rather than dizzying, the walk-in abstract color-field star-chambers are constructed of pure light and ambient sound. A post-algorithm update to the Light and Space movement, but with proprietary synesthetic technology and a mission to...

Phys.org

Tint of life: Color catalog built to find frozen worlds

Aided by microbes found in the subarctic conditions of Canada's Hudson Bay, an international team—including researchers from Portugal's Instituto Superior de Agronomia and Técnico, Canada's Université Laval in Quebec, and Cornell—has created the first color catalog of icy planet surface signatures to uncover the existence of life in the cosmos.
L.A. Weekly

Meet Generative Storyteller Aya

Aya, also known as Faith Umoh, is an interdisciplinary creative whose range of expertise and practice includes data science, African history, media culture, storytelling, generative art, and speculative technology. Her multi-platform digital art collections unfold at the intersection of Afrofuturism and Artificial Intelligence, seeking a true collaboration between human imagination and computer algorithms moving towards a singularity with the power of evocative beauty and restorative social consciousness. Aya is currently working through a Stanford University BlackAIR Grant to develop “an AI co-creative system that enables her to imagine and render new worlds based on books and music lyrics,” as well as in a broader project to supplant negative media portrayals of women and Black with a vibrant revitalization of erased histories. Her work is currently part of the intercontinental and actually, interdimensional, exhibition Artists Who Code on view simultaneously in London, West Hollywood, and on Artsy’s corner of the metaverse.
Austin 360

Paris Jackson plugs in a new sound and lights up Scoot Inn stage at SXSW

Paris Jackson hit the stage at Scoot Inn to flex her new musical muscles and introduce the roaring crowd to a small friend tucked inside her boot laces during a South by Southwest set. The 23-year-old musician soared during Wednesday night's performance, as the crowd bobbed their heads, swayed their...
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal Workshop Found in Spain, Revealing a Sneak Peek of the Onset of Human Technology

Neanderthals have remained a mystery to scientists, especially in the events that led to their disappearance between 50,000 and 40,000 years ago in Europe. However, a new archaeological study revealed that Neanderthals were capable of engaging in technological activities. In Spain, a team of archeologists unearthed a so-called "Neanderthal workshop"...
The Monroe News

Our entire universe begins with a single cell

One will get out of anything what they put into it; what one puts into anything is what will grow. When I was younger, science taught us that the universe consisted of the Earth, the sun, the moon, some comets and many stars. It’s funny what a lifetime can contain and the changes that occur in a short span of time. We now know there are many universes in existence and more are being discovered all the time.
natureworldnews.com

This "Impossible Chemistry" May Be the Key to Discovering the Origin of Life on Earth

Experiments reveal that metabolism may have started spontaneously on our primordial planet, prompting scientists to reconsider how they define life. Markus Ralser had no intention of researching the origins of life. His study focuses on how cells feed themselves and how these processes might go awry in stressed or diseased species. But, by chance, Ralser and his team uncovered a startling finding about a decade ago.
Fast Company

These stunning glass sculptures depict killer viruses

In January 2020, Luke Jerram got a foreboding phone call. Duke University was researching a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, and wanted to commission the artist to create a glass sculpture of the cell to reflect their research. About 2 million times larger than the actual virus, the sculpture was completed in March 2020 and went on to be featured on magazine covers around the world.
92.7 WOBM

How Close Did Disney World Come To Being Built In New Jersey?

The year was 1963. Disneyland was open for about eight years at the time. Walt Disney and his team were looking for a location for a second Disneyland theme park. Because Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida is now so iconic, (since 1971) it seems as though it must have always been self-evident that this would be the one and only natural home.
L.A. Weekly

PaleyFest 2022 is Underway with TV Star-Packed Panels

Paleyfest LA 2022, this year’s edition of the nation’s original and longest-running festival celebrating television, kicked off with bevy of beloved TV personalities this past weekend, and it’s just getting started. Due to COVID-19, the popular panel-packed event went virtual the past couple years, but PaleyFest LA, is back strong with multiple events happening now through the April 10. In-person portions of the festival will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Network TV has a big presence (This Is Us, which is winding down its last season, had a big event this weekend) and other hot panels include The CW/Warner Bros. Television’s new Superman & Lois, CBS/Lionsgate Television’s Ghosts, CBS’s The Neighborhood and a celebration of the NCIS universe of shows. Streaming titles featured include Cobra Kai, AMC/Sony’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s Emily in Paris, and HBO’s Hacks, Each panel discussion includes behind-the-scenes perspectives with stars and producers, plus screenings of special preview content, and an audience Q&A. Those who want to participate from home can go to Paley Center’s YouTube channel or visit the center itself. PaleyFest supports the Paley Center’s education initiatives, including classes and workshops for students and educators, as well as the preservation of the Paley Archive, with 160,000+out TV shows and radio programs. Tickets for PaleyFest LA 2022 are available at paleyfest.org.
L.A. Weekly

Teddy Grossman Flexes with Foy

Teddy Grossman Flexes with Foy: Los Angeles soulful singer and songwriter Teddy Grossman told us about his Foy Vance experience. Teddy Grossman: This is admittedly a big time flex but was undoubtedly one of the most surreal evenings I have ever experienced, so, I can’t not share. It was the summer of 2015 and I had just met one of my heroes: Foy Vance. He was in the US on tour with Ed Sheeran, and (Foy) asked me to open a much smaller house show in New Jersey for him a few days before he was set to open for Ed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
L.A. Weekly

Mola Chill Club’s event series reimagines concerts for NFT-holders

Many events have gone through a makeover following COVID-19, but we’ve come a long way since Zoom-based live-streams or reduced capacity concerts. As performers and organizations bounce back from the pandemic, many live events have been able to step up their engagement tactics. And in some cases, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are to thank for that.
WWD

Diamonds, Poetry and Mechanical Artistry: 11 Watches to Note From Watches and Wonders

Click here to read the full article. GENEVA — Watchmakers brought their A-game to this first physical edition of Watches and Wonders, and visitors came away with a handful of overarching ideas. On the one hand, there was the ever-narrowing gap between high jewelry and timekeeping, with opulent designs and diamonds galore — and not just in pursuit of a female clientele. On the other, it was all about fantasy and escapism, which coalesced into a message of hope in light of the unsteady global geopolitical situation. Everywhere, blue continued to dominate as the color of the moment.More from WWDDonald Trump Visits...
Discovery

16 Psyche, Xenotransplantation, Ocean Waves Become a Rave

16 Psyche may be worth $700 quintillion dollars, but it’ll take a probe visiting the planetesimal to find out. 16 Psyche: An Asteroid once thought to be worth $700 quintillion by Chris Young. Asteroid 16 Psyche Thought to Be Worth $10,000 Quadrillion Could Be a “Rubble Pile” by Aristos...
ASTRONOMY

