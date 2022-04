It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Today will be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday will start out cool. We will see increasing clouds by the afternoon and feel the increasing moisture, as well. Our highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon. Our rain chances increase late on Monday as another storm system brings showers and storms starting in the evening hours. Our chances are much better for showers and storms on Tuesday. Unfortunately, there is another chance for some strong to severe storms. There is a marginal (1) and slight (2) risk for South Mississippi. Details will become clearer the closer we get to Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO