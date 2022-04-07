ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Mo' Money, Mo' Winners: Virginia Lottery’s 'Thank a Teacher' returns for 7th year

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcB0O_0f2JJ0bA00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Virginia Lottery’s "Thank a Teacher" campaign is back for the seventh year and this time the number of winners is doubled.

Many teachers go above and beyond for their students... often spending hours outside the school day doing things we never see or hear about.

The Virginia lottery wants to shine a spotlight on some of those dedicated educators.

The company is encouraging you to send special thank-you cards to a K-through-12 public school teacher during National Teacher Appreciation Week, the first week of May.

Teachers who receive one of those thank you cards can then enter a drawing to win a vacation and $250,000 worth of school supplies.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Maryland man celebrates two lottery wins in 24 hours

March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours. The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays." He said he...
EASTON, MD
Wichita Eagle

Woman with bad headache goes for Tylenol, ends up winning big in Virginia lottery

A bad headache is being credited with winning one Virginia woman a six-figure prize in the Virginia Lottery. Dakota McNeill of Hampton says the pain was so intense, she called in sick for work and headed for the Newport News Food Mart for a bottle of Tylenol, according to a March 24 news release. Newport News is just west of Hampton on the Virginia coast.
LOTTERY
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Lottery
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WUSA9

This Maryland pizza place has the best pan pizza in the world

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — A small pizza shop in Williamsport, Maryland, just took home some major awards from the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. The International Pizza Expo is a yearly event for everything pizza pie. Pizza pros from across the country and the world converged on Vegas in late March to learn, network and have fun.
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
Virginia Mercury

Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges

While recreational marijuana is technically legal in Virginia, the path to purchasing it in stores is still a long way off. In February, Republicans in the House of Delegates killed legislation that would have allowed limited retail sales later this year. The state’s recreational market is scheduled to begin in 2024, but with a long […] The post Recreational marijuana still isn’t legal in Virginia and medical patients face access challenges appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy