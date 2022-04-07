ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Records Probe By Congress Held Up By Justice Department, Maloney Says

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York said in a letter that the DOJ is barring the release of information from the National...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 12

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Records#Trump Records Probe#The Justice Department#Democrat#The National Archives#The Associated Press#Archivist#Ap
Washington Examiner

Pelosi on Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Never thought he should have been appointed'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of saying that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should resign but asserted that his wife Ginni Thomas’s text messages to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to work to overturn the 2020 election raise ethical questions about whether he can preside over cases related to the Jan. 6 riot fairly.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Trump identifies what he considers the key detail about Jan. 6

It’s been a while since Donald Trump talked to an independent news organization about the Jan. 6 attack, so the former president’s Washington Post interview yesterday stood out — in part because it was unusual, and in part because the Republican covered a surprising amount of ground.
POTUS
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
870K+
Followers
88K+
Post
796M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy