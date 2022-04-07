ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

MLB power rankings: Dodgers, not the defending World Series champion Braves, open season at No. 1

By USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers, not the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, open the 2022 MLB season as the No. 1 team in USA TODAY Sports' MLB power rankings.

The Dodgers, who won 106 games last year but lost in the National League Championship Series to the Braves, restocked over the winter and added former NL MVP Freddie Freeman to the mix.

In Freeman's absence, the Braves acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade.

MLB 2022 predictions: Expert World Series, award picks

MANF: Made to play villain, MLB commissioner 'thrilled' to get 2022 started

The Athletics, who have reached the postseason in three of the past four seasons, had a fire sale over the winter, diminishing their chances of returning to playoffs. They open the season ranked 27th.

But, with that said, all 30 teams start anew this season with a fresh outlook on the season. Who will deliver?

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' seven-person panel voted to open the season (difference in rank from end of 2021 season):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMM15_0f2JIxG300
Former NL MVP Freddie Freeman joined the Dodgers in the offseason. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman joins a powerhouse lineup that features three MVPs plus Trea Turner.

2. Atlanta Braves

► The defending World Series champions replace Freeman with Matt Olson.

3. Toronto Blue Jays

► The Jays may have lost Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and All-Star infielder Marcus Semien to free agency, but they acquired Kevin Gausman and 3B Matt Chapman.

4. Tampa Bay Rays

► What's next for SS Wander Franco, who signed a $182 million contract in the offseason, after an impressive 2021 debut.

5. Chicago White Sox

► Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu lead a loaded lineup that also includes a healthy Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez.

T-6. Houston Astros

► Justin Verlander returns after missing 2021 and most of 2020 (one game) due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

T-6. Milwaukee Brewers

► The starting rotation, which features three 2021 All-Stars in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, remains intact.

8. New York Yankees

► Aaron Judge & Co. hope for more consistency after losing in the wild-card game last October.

9. New York Mets

► Jacob deGrom sidelined again, but club better equipped to handle his absence this time around.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

► Albert Pujols, Cardinals reunited after 11 years.

T-11. Boston Red Sox

► Trevor Story, moving from short to second, gives the Red Sox a very potent offense.

T-11. San Francisco Giants

► It will be tough to match the 107-win season last year.

13. Philadelphia Phillies

► Offense gets big boost with the addition of sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

14. San Diego Padres

► Padres begin season with SS Fernando Tatis Jr. on the IL with a broken wrist.

15. Seattle Mariners

► The rebuild appears to be complete with the additions of LHP Robbie Ray, OF Jesse Winker and 3B Eugenio Suárez.

16. Minnesota Twins

► The last-place Twins unexpectedly signed Carlos Correa, who shifts the clubs outlook.

17. Detroit Tigers

► After five straight losing seasons, the Tigers look to be viable contenders.

18. Los Angeles Angels

► Is this the season Mike Trout finally returns to the playoffs after a six-year hiatus?

19. Kansas City Royals

► Welcome back Zack Greinke. And welcome future star Bobby Witt Jr.

20. Cincinnati Reds

► 3B Eugenio Suárez, RF Nick Castellanos, LF Jesse Winker and SP Sonny Gray are gone.

21. Chicago Cubs

► Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley should fortify the rotation.

22. Cleveland Guardians

► New name, but still with low expectations and payroll.

23. Miami Marlins

► The post Derek Jeter Era begins.

24. Texas Rangers

► After losing 102 games in 2021, the Rangers spent a half-billion dollars on a new All-Star middle infield – SS Corey Seager ($325M), 2B Marcus Semien ($175M).

25. Colorado Rockies

► Kris Bryant joins club with a seven-year, $182 million deal.

26. Washington Nationals

► Juan Soto and Stephen Strasburg the most notable holdovers remaining from the 2019 World Series team.

27. Oakland Athletics

► Back to rebuild mode after trading away All-Stars 1B Matt Olson, 3B Matt Chapman and RHP Chris Bassitt.

28. Arizona Diamondbacks

► D'backs lock up Ketel Marte for five years in first step to lock of core players.

29. Pittsburgh Pirates

► Outfielder Bryan Reynolds remains as one of the few bright spots.

30. Baltimore Orioles

► This season figures to be another year with a lot of losses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Dodgers, not the defending World Series champion Braves, open season at No. 1

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

MLB Opening Day 2022: What we saw, live updates and takeaways as baseball returns

The 2022 MLB season is here! Thursday's Opening Day action didn't disappoint, and Friday kept the party going with clutch performances, mascot antics and more. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox wrote another chapter in their historic rivalry, with Josh Donaldson providing the walk-off win in extra innings. The Detroit Tigers started off their season with another win in walk-off fashion against the Chicago White Sox.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoksins took an informal poll inside the clubhouse on the popularity of new Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “You guys like the new guy?" Hoskins said. “I like him.”. So did Phillies fans on opening day. And his teammates dig him, too. Schwarber slammed a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Opening Day overreactions for every MLB team

The MLB lockout meant that not every team had its Opening Day on the same date this year. But every club had played at least one game by the end of Friday, and a couple of teams had played two; that's approximately 1.234% of the season (you can fact-check that).
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Matt Chapman
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl Mvp Freddie Freeman#The Oakland Athletics#Manf#Usa Today Sports#Toronto Blue Jays
ESPN

MLB Opening Day 2022 -- What we saw and takeaways from baseball's return

The 2022 MLB season is here! Thursday's Opening Day action didn't disappoint, and Friday kept the party going with clutch performances, mascot antics and more. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox wrote another chapter in their historic rivalry, with Josh Donaldson providing the walk-off win in extra innings. The Detroit Tigers started off their season with another win in walk-off fashion against the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Opening Day: D-backs walk it off against Padres

The 2022 MLB season is officially here. After being delayed due to a lockout, the season began Thursday with seven games on the schedule. The Chicago Cubs, the Kansas City Royals, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets came out with wins early. Later, the Arizona Diamondbacks got a thrilling walk-off victory over the San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Announce 2022 Opening Day Lineup vs A’s

It’s go time for the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies. A year after winning 82 games and missing the playoff for the 10th straight season, the Phillies are looking to end the longest active playoff drought in the National League. The team that will look to end that drought has officially...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
dodgerblue.com

Minor League Baseball Returns Historic League Names With Start Of 2022 Season

Minor League Baseball announced the return of the historical names for the 11 leagues that comprise the player development system for MLB’s 30 clubs. During the 2021 season, the leagues had regional names, such as Triple-A East and Triple-A West, while the rights to the use of the historic league names were in the process of being acquired by MLB.
MLB
Reuters

Three home runs power Phillies past A's

Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit home runs and Kyle Gibson threw seven innings of two-hit ball Saturday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies made it two straight over the visiting Oakland Athletics with a 4-2 victory. Acquired last season at the trade deadline from the Texas Rangers, Gibson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy