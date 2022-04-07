MLB power rankings: Dodgers, not the defending World Series champion Braves, open season at No. 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers, not the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, open the 2022 MLB season as the No. 1 team in USA TODAY Sports' MLB power rankings.

The Dodgers, who won 106 games last year but lost in the National League Championship Series to the Braves, restocked over the winter and added former NL MVP Freddie Freeman to the mix.

In Freeman's absence, the Braves acquired first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade.

MLB 2022 predictions: Expert World Series, award picks

MANF: Made to play villain, MLB commissioner 'thrilled' to get 2022 started

The Athletics, who have reached the postseason in three of the past four seasons, had a fire sale over the winter, diminishing their chances of returning to playoffs. They open the season ranked 27th.

But, with that said, all 30 teams start anew this season with a fresh outlook on the season. Who will deliver?

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' seven-person panel voted to open the season (difference in rank from end of 2021 season):

Former NL MVP Freddie Freeman joined the Dodgers in the offseason. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

► 1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman joins a powerhouse lineup that features three MVPs plus Trea Turner.

2. Atlanta Braves

► The defending World Series champions replace Freeman with Matt Olson.

3. Toronto Blue Jays

► The Jays may have lost Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and All-Star infielder Marcus Semien to free agency, but they acquired Kevin Gausman and 3B Matt Chapman.

4. Tampa Bay Rays

► What's next for SS Wander Franco, who signed a $182 million contract in the offseason, after an impressive 2021 debut.

5. Chicago White Sox

► Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu lead a loaded lineup that also includes a healthy Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez.

T-6. Houston Astros

► Justin Verlander returns after missing 2021 and most of 2020 (one game) due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

T-6. Milwaukee Brewers

► The starting rotation, which features three 2021 All-Stars in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, remains intact.

8. New York Yankees

► Aaron Judge & Co. hope for more consistency after losing in the wild-card game last October.

9. New York Mets

► Jacob deGrom sidelined again, but club better equipped to handle his absence this time around.

10. St. Louis Cardinals

► Albert Pujols, Cardinals reunited after 11 years.

T-11. Boston Red Sox

► Trevor Story, moving from short to second, gives the Red Sox a very potent offense.

T-11. San Francisco Giants

► It will be tough to match the 107-win season last year.

13. Philadelphia Phillies

► Offense gets big boost with the addition of sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

14. San Diego Padres

► Padres begin season with SS Fernando Tatis Jr. on the IL with a broken wrist.

15. Seattle Mariners

► The rebuild appears to be complete with the additions of LHP Robbie Ray, OF Jesse Winker and 3B Eugenio Suárez.

16. Minnesota Twins

► The last-place Twins unexpectedly signed Carlos Correa, who shifts the clubs outlook.

17. Detroit Tigers

► After five straight losing seasons, the Tigers look to be viable contenders.

18. Los Angeles Angels

► Is this the season Mike Trout finally returns to the playoffs after a six-year hiatus?

19. Kansas City Royals

► Welcome back Zack Greinke. And welcome future star Bobby Witt Jr.

20. Cincinnati Reds

► 3B Eugenio Suárez, RF Nick Castellanos, LF Jesse Winker and SP Sonny Gray are gone.

21. Chicago Cubs

► Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley should fortify the rotation.

22. Cleveland Guardians

► New name, but still with low expectations and payroll.

23. Miami Marlins

► The post Derek Jeter Era begins.

24. Texas Rangers

► After losing 102 games in 2021, the Rangers spent a half-billion dollars on a new All-Star middle infield – SS Corey Seager ($325M), 2B Marcus Semien ($175M).

25. Colorado Rockies

► Kris Bryant joins club with a seven-year, $182 million deal.

26. Washington Nationals

► Juan Soto and Stephen Strasburg the most notable holdovers remaining from the 2019 World Series team.

27. Oakland Athletics

► Back to rebuild mode after trading away All-Stars 1B Matt Olson, 3B Matt Chapman and RHP Chris Bassitt.

28. Arizona Diamondbacks

► D'backs lock up Ketel Marte for five years in first step to lock of core players.

29. Pittsburgh Pirates

► Outfielder Bryan Reynolds remains as one of the few bright spots.

30. Baltimore Orioles

► This season figures to be another year with a lot of losses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Dodgers, not the defending World Series champion Braves, open season at No. 1