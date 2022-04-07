Latest 2022 hurricane forecast: 19 named systems, 9 hurricanes, 4 major storms

A man makes his way along Bayshore Blvd in heavy rain due to Hurricane Eta in 2020 in Tampa. Forecasters say 2022 will be another active hurricane season. [ MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times ]

The Atlantic Ocean’s active stretch of above-normal hurricane seasons appears poised to continue.

A second major hurricane forecast released Thursday, this time by Colorado State University, projects the Atlantic will churn out 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major storms this year. The 30-year average, by comparison, is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major storms.

The forecast is slightly more active than that of AccuWeather, which projected last week that this summer and fall will produce 6 to 8 hurricanes.

Colorado State’s forecast was presented by researcher Phil Klotzbach at the 2022 Hurricane Conference. Klotzbach laid out the reasons for the prediction of an active season: There is just a 10 percent chance of El Niño developing and water in the subtropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea are already warmer than usual.

El Niño is a Pacific phenomenon that impacts weather throughout the globe. During hurricane season, its presence creates strong wind shear over the tropical Atlantic that disrupts storm formation. Without it, developing storms have little resistance against forming.

“If you look at National Hurricane Center discussions on a storm, they’re always talking about ‘shear, shear, shear,’” Klotzbach said. “That’s because it is a critical factor impacting hurricanes. When you have too much shear it tears apart the hurricane, tilts the circulation and you don’t get the wind increase needed to produce a strong hurricane.”

El Niño’s opposing weather pattern, La Niña, is present now and produces favorable conditions for storms. It has been around more often in the past seven years, Klotzbach said, which is a major factor in why the Atlantic has been active each summer.

“This continuous La Niña-like signal we’ve seen for the last several years looks like it’s probably going to persist through this year’s hurricane season,” Klotzbach said. “So if it feels like it’s been busy, it has.”

Klotzbach says the mainland U.S. has a 71 percent chance of being struck by a major hurricane this year, while the east coast — including Tampa Bay and the Florida Panhandle — has a 47 percent chance. He also wrote in a report that he expects there to be 90 days with an active tropical storm or hurricane somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean this year.

Colorado State is often heralded as one of two premier hurricane forecasts released annually, along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The university will release an updated forecast on June 2 at the beginning of hurricane season.