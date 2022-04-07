Efforts to revitalize Security Square Mall are officially underway.

On Thursday morning, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted out pictures of some demolition that's begun.

The news comes after the Randallstown NAACP announced a task force to revitalize the 50-year-old mall last summer.

Over the years, the once bustling mall has become somewhat of an eyesore as many businesses have shuttered leaving buildings that have remained vacant for decades.

With that, areas surrounding the mall have seen an increase in crime.

Last July, a murder suspect wounded two detectives during a deadly shootout in the mall parking lot . A few months after that, another man crashed into the mall doors trying unsuccessfully to steal an ATM .

It's the county's hope to turn the mall into a community anchor that includes a shopping center.