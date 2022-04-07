ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Efforts to revitalize Security Square Mall are officially underway

By Ryan Dickstein
 3 days ago
Efforts to revitalize Security Square Mall are officially underway.

On Thursday morning, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski tweeted out pictures of some demolition that's begun.

The news comes after the Randallstown NAACP announced a task force to revitalize the 50-year-old mall last summer.

Over the years, the once bustling mall has become somewhat of an eyesore as many businesses have shuttered leaving buildings that have remained vacant for decades.

MORE : Proposed state bill would let Baltimore County revitalize Woodlawn area

With that, areas surrounding the mall have seen an increase in crime.

Last July, a murder suspect wounded two detectives during a deadly shootout in the mall parking lot . A few months after that, another man crashed into the mall doors trying unsuccessfully to steal an ATM .

It's the county's hope to turn the mall into a community anchor that includes a shopping center.

Comments / 13

Joan Coffman
3d ago

I am looking forward to the renovations. I enjoyed Security Square Mall since I was in my twenties. I still go there from time to time. I hear they are going to make it into an open air mall. I am hoping that a lot of retailers will return once everything is said and done.

Reply
6
Phil Layshio
2d ago

The locals need a centralized location to loot and steal from so this should help. No matter what it looks like....its still overun by hoodrats

Reply
2
