ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Las Vegas GP signals F1’s ambition of US expansion at Europe’s expense

By Giles Richards
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPp1W_0f2JIejU00

Formula One returns to Australia this weekend after a two-year absence since the sport’s blase attitude toward the oncoming pandemic left it reeling when the meeting in Melbourne fell apart . Mismanagement and hubris had brought F1 low but, finally back at Albert Park, it could not be in ruder health.

F1’s insistence on pushing on with holding the race was wildly over-ambitious, up to and including allowing fans to turn up at the gates, only not to be admitted as the event was called off with Covid cases among the teams. That weekend was a nadir for F1’s owners and the FIA. But the recovery has been nothing short of remarkable. As other sports floundered, F1 put on 17 races in 2020 and 22 in 2021, including one of the great championship fights .

Related: McLaren to feature Indigenous start-up on cars at Australian GP in world first

This season the plan is to hold 23 races and, last week, F1 announced a race in Las Vegas next year. The significance of which goes far beyond the mere publicity and glamour of staging a race on the Strip. The Las Vegas GP will take place in November, on a Saturday at 10pm local time, the usual Sunday afternoon scheduling summarily dismissed in order to hit prime time TV in the United States. With Miami and Texas already on the calendar, the US will host three meetings in 2023. Given the sport’s recent history there, this is an extraordinary feat.

F1 enjoyed great popularity in the US in the 60s and 70s, with Watkins Glen, New York rammed with fans, but it has struggled since then. From the 1980s on there were periods without a GP, while the brief spell at Indianapolis between 2000 and 2007 ended in ignominy. Racing returned in 2012 at Austin, a meeting that for some time struggled to bring in the numbers.

Bernie Ecclestone had long tried to pull off a GP in Las Vegas but never succeeded. Since Liberty Media took over the sport in 2017, however, its efforts to drag F1 into the modern age have paid off and Vegas is the definitive evidence.

A concerted effort has been made to attract a new, younger audience, targeting social media as part of making the sport accessible and aiming at a large, inclusive global demographic, rather than relying on a traditional, ageing fanbase. Part of that strategy was allowing Netflix to make the Drive To Survive series about the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrOcK_0f2JIejU00
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle in Austin last season. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Its success has been a vindication and a priceless marketing tool, especially in the US, as recognised by F1’s CEO, Stefano Domenicali. “The beauty of the growth of our sport in this country is we are reaching a lot of young people that are starting to be thrilled by our sport,” he said. “To think that next year we’re going to have three races in the US, if you think back a couple of years ago, you would say you are crazy.”

Yet three races there will be as F1’s numbers come up. Austin drew in 400,000 fans over the weekend last year, while last season the US broadcaster ESPN enjoyed consistently rising viewing figures, including the sport’s highest since 1995. Austin and Miami are expected to be sellouts this year.

Related: F1 drivers will continue to speak out after Saudi chaos, says association chair

Liberty has long made a point of wanting to expand in the US and, in the case of Las Vegas, it has boldly stepped up to make it a reality. The race is being promoted by F1 in conjunction with the city and a group of hotels and casinos. F1 has put itself up to take any potential losses should the event prove unpopular. It is a brave decision and something Liberty would not have dared try without the increase in the sport’s popularity.

Las Vegas last hosted two, unloved, GPs in 1981 and 1982 on a terrible circuit built in the car park of the Caesars Palace casino, attracting poor crowds and viewing figures despite hosting championship deciders. This time it is hard to imagine the meeting being a failure. The 3.8-mile track will stretch around the city’s landmarks, the Strip, the Bellagio fountains, Caesars, the Paris Casino. Visually, at the very least, this is the backdrop F1’s owners have fantasised about.

But it comes at a price. The season is capped at 24 races according to the commercial agreement with the teams, a number 2023 is already set to exceed. It appears that, largely, European races are in the danger.

With Vegas, Qatar and China all set to race in 2023, there would be 25 meetings and that does not include the determination to add a meeting in Africa as soon as possible. Domenicali has already mooted the idea that some races will have to be on and off the calendar on a rota basis in future.

Belgium, France and Mexico have no contract for next year and none of them can compete financially with the big money being hurled around in the Middle East. Monaco, too, must be considered as at risk. The track is wholly unsuited to the large, heavy modern F1 cars and its former special status in not having to pay a hosting fee has been removed by F1.

For many European fans this is the unacceptable cost of expansion in the US, but it is the reality of a success story that sits in stark contrast to the painful humility of Australia in 2020. F1 is vibrant, popular and expanding globally. Bringing Las Vegas on board is the sign of a sport utterly confident in this roll of the dice.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
The Independent

George Russell explains why Mercedes haven’t upgraded car for Australian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver George Russell has revealed why the team have not brought any upgrades to the Australian Grand Prix.The Silver Arrows could only manage 11th and 13th in the second practice session in Melbourne as Russell narrowly outperformed teammate Lewis Hamilton.For the third race running Mercedes are struggling to break out of the midfield as Ferrari and Red Bull continue to prove they have significantly more pace.And Russell has explained that due to the cost cap implemented by the FIA for the 2022 season, the reigning constructors champions cannot simply throw money at the issues.Speaking ahead of FP1, he said:...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Hotels#Europe#F1#Covid#Fia#Mclaren#Australian#The Las Vegas Gp
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Belgium
Country
Qatar
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 6 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy