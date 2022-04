Jim Carrey said he would only take on another project that’s ‘really important for people to see’ — and that would include a Dolly Parton biopic!. Jim Carrey declared that he’s retiring from the acting and comedy worlds — unless Dolly Parton calls. “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious,” he said in a new interview to Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover on Thursday, March 31. The 60-year-old didn’t say the door is closed for good on other projects though, explaining that he would consider a script that was “important for people to see”: including a Dolly biopic, which is how the topic came about. The singer has previously said she would love Jim to portray her music partner Porter Waggoner.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO