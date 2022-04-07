ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

By Jen Steer
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is investigating after a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old victim was trying to deliver food to a home on Victory Street shortly after 11 p.m. Akron police said that’s when a man with a handgun walked up, and stole money and the pizza.

The Domino’s employee drove to another location before calling police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

Myrna Anderson
2d ago

Everybody should know you can't deliver anywhere after dark. That's one of the worst area's in Akron even in the. daytime. NO delivery's after 3pm

Renea Foster
2d ago

He should have expected to be robbed over there and called the police BEFORE attempting to deliver the pizza.

Karen Bush
3d ago

Why would Domino’s put this unsuspecting kid in such a situation 😳

