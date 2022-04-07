Akron pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is investigating after a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old victim was trying to deliver food to a home on Victory Street shortly after 11 p.m. Akron police said that’s when a man with a handgun walked up, and stole money and the pizza.

The Domino’s employee drove to another location before calling police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

