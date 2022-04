INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 3-2) rolled to a 7-1 win over Omaha (Royals). DH Travis Swaggerty (.278) was 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI from the leadoff spot. SS Oneil Cruz (.286) had a two-run double. 3B Rodolfo Castro (.400) was 2 for 3 with an RBI. 2B Ji-hwan Bae (.412) was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. LHP Nathan Kirby (0-0, 2.25) allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts in three innings of a no-decision. RHP Brad Case (1-0, 0.00) scattered five hits with three strikeouts in three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO