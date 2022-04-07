ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

How anti-inflammatory is your diet?

KARK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Baptist Health) – Do the foods you eat fight or promote inflammation?. For your heart’s and brain’s sake, you might want to know. Research has found a lower risk of heart disease and stroke among those who tend to eat a lot of anti-inflammatory foods, according to the American College of...

www.kark.com

marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
RunnersWorld

5 Ways to Reduce Chronic Inflammation in the Body

After you finish a run, a series of reactions kick in throughout the body. For one, white blood cells rush bio-chemicals to your legs, where they work to rebuild your hardworking, worn-out muscles. This process can last a few hours to a few days, depending on the damage incurred. During...
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Can turmeric help treat rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term autoimmune condition that causes inflammation, pain, and stiffness in the joints. Some research suggests that the spice turmeric may help relieve the inflammatory symptoms of this condition. Turmeric is a common ingredient in many dishes, including curries. However, it also has a long history in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AOL Corp

5 foods to add to your diet for better brain health

It may seem like Alzheimer’s disease is something that some people are simply destined to develop. But that's not the case, Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, told TODAY. There are some brain health factors that are absolutely in your control — including your food choices, she said.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Packed Foods To Increase Your Metabolic Rate As You Age

Your metabolic rate is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic (basal) life-sustaining functions, according to Scott Frothingham of Healthline. “Even when resting,” he writes, “your body burns calories by performing basic functions to sustain life, such as breathing, circulation, nutrient processing and cell production.”
DIETS
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
Mashed

Why Walnuts Are A Good Snack To Eat Before Bed

It's no secret that getting sufficient sleep is essential to maintaining good health. Sleeping is how the body recovers and repairs itself, so a lack of quality shut-eye can increase the risk of developing many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression, according to Medical News Today. However, all too often, people struggle with inadequate or poor quality sleep, leaving them tired, fatigued, and unable to perform at their best. While there are a lot of reasons behind this, diet actually plays a starring role in the quality of our sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
scitechdaily.com

Obesity: Unhealthy Diet Leads to Fatal Activation of Immune Cells

An unhealthy diet leads to fatal activation of immune cells. A team of researchers from LMU, in collaboration with the Harvard Medical School in Boston, has uncovered new molecular influences. Overweight and obesity are among the biggest health challenges of the 21st century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)....
DIETS
Medical News Today

What to know about rheumatoid arthritis and weight loss

Obesity and being overweight are known risk factors for rheumatoid arthritis. Also, while the condition can cause some people to gain weight, others experience weight loss. , people with obesity are more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Weight loss can be a side effect of RA medication or a...
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Eating two servings of avocados a week linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Eating two or more servings of avocado weekly was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and substituting avocado for certain fat-containing foods like butter, cheese or processed meats was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease events, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
NUTRITION
Good News Network

Eating Avocados Twice a Week is Linked With lowering Heart Disease by 16-22%

Eating two or more servings of avocado weekly was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and substituting avocado for certain fat-containing foods like butter, cheese, or processed meats was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease events, according to new research. Avocados contain dietary fiber, unsaturated fats...
NUTRITION

