NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Breathtaking, self-disciplined and refined are just a few adjectives to describe Piotr Huang's performances, which leave thousands of audiences in awe every time he steps on a stage. As a professional dancer of eight years and now leading one of the dancing crews of Shen Yun Performing Arts, Piotr has perfect control of every inch of his body, from the moment he leaps into the air to when he lands soundlessly back onto the floor.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO