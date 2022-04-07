ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

GB Police investigating gas station robbery, suspect took cash & cigarettes

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department responded to an early morning robbery at a gas station on Velp Avenue. According to the Green...

www.wearegreenbay.com

