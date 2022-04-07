Highway 41 back open after small plane crash in Cobb County

Small plane crash in Cobb County (John Spink for the )

KENNESAW — Highway 41 in Cobb is now open after a small airplane crash Thursday morning caused lane closures.

Around 10 a.m., a plane crashed on Cobb on Highway 41 and Cobb Parkway causing lanes closures on Cobb Parkway Northbound and Southbound between Dobbs Drive and Kennesaw Due West Road.

Kennesaw police said only one pilot was inside the plane and he walked away safe.

>>Stay with 95.5 WSB and Triple Team Traffic for the latest on this developing story.

Photos of the plane shared by Kennesaw police show a small plane that is tipped forward on its nose and dented.

A WSB viewer said the plane hit power lines but avoided cars on the road.

WSB′s Michele Newell spoke with a witness, Jennifer Young, who works at a store nearby. She said she saw the plane go through the powerlines and land on a median.

“All I was thinking is I hope it doesn’t come in our store that’s what I was thinking,” Young said.

She said her coworker and several others ran towards the plane to make sure the pilot was okay.

“Then it was like is he going to be okay. Like I don’t see how anyone made it. No cars got hit nothing.”

According to police, the pilot suffered only minor injuries. The plane has been towed away and the road is back open.

©2022 Cox Media Group