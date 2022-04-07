ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawarsing, NY

Hang glider injured while landing

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAWARSING – A 59-year-old Middletown woman who was hang gliding in the Town of Wawarsing was seriously...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify victims of Wallkill crash

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Two drivers were injured when their vehicles crashed on Route 211 and Hidden Drive in the Town of Wallkill. Both women were being treated at Westchester Medical Center for serious injuries, Wallkill Police said. Authorities identified the women as Faith Illenberg, 55, of Middletown and...
WALLKILL, NY
WTVQ

Hiker injured while climbing Indian Staircase airlifted to trauma center

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person injured while climbing in the Red River Gorge had to be airlifted by helicopter to a trauma center. According to Powell County Search and Rescue, the team responded to a call for a hiker who was attempting to climb the rock scramble to get to Indian Staircase. After reaching the top of the scramble, the patient fell down around 30 feet and bounced off the rocks.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Tow truck driver injured while assisting Saturday morning wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A tow truck driver is in the hospital after being injured while working a wreck early Saturday morning. According to Lexington police, investigators responded to a single-car wreck shortly after after 1:30 A.M near the inner loop of New Circle Road at Winchester. Police say the road was blocked off to traffic while a clean up was done.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
City
Middletown, NY
City
Wawarsing, NY
Ulster County, NY
Crime & Safety
Middletown, NY
Crime & Safety
Ulster County, NY
Accidents
County
Ulster County, NY
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glider#Hang Gliding#Accident#The State Police#Ellenville Rescue Squad
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Persons of interest sought in supermarket larcenies

POUGHKEEPSIE – State Police in Poughkeepsie are attempting to identify two persons of interest regarding an ongoing investigation into a series of larcenies over the past several months at multiple ShopRite locations in Dutchess County. If anyone believes they may have information about their identity or location, they are...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING – Man killed in apparent fall from Hawk’s Nest

SPAROWBUSH – A man appears to have fallen to his death from the Hawk’s Nest as he was scouting locations to fly a drone. A rescue call was placed at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday from a woman seeking help in locating a friend’s missing husband. The woman had located the missing man’s car in a parking area near the top of the steep scenic Hawk’s Nest cliffs that overlook the Delaware River.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mendlesham: Police called to hang glider incident

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a hang glider at an airfield. Suffolk Police said it was called by the ambulance service at just before 14:10 GMT to Mendlesham airstrip, near Stowmarket in Suffolk.
ACCIDENTS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Stabbing in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – City Police in Newburgh are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday afternoon. A victim walked into the emergency room of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital. The police were notified and an investigation was launched. The extent of the victim’s injury was not immediately known on...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gang members sentenced for conspiracy to murder eyewitness

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that five G-Shine gang members and associates have been sentenced to state prison for conspiracy to murder an eyewitness. Between August 2018 and March 2019, Jason Garcia conspired with Matthew Brown, Cassaundra Dunham, Laquanna Kershaw and Damien Richard to...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy