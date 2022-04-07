ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip share behind-the-scenes photo from palace dinner

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkBr7_0f2JF4hY00

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden treated their social media followers to a behind-the-scenes photo from Wednesday’s Representation dinner at the Royal Palace of Stockholm. The couple shared a photo of themselves sweetly gazing at each other ahead of the event.

RELATED:

Royal couple and their kids stayed at an ice hotel

“After more than two years of pandemic, the Royal Couple can finally invite authorities, social actors and entrepreneurs and more to a representation dinner at the Royal Palace,” the Prince Couple wrote alongside the picture (translated to English). “We look forward to good conversations!”

Sofia looked gorgeous in green for the dinner on April 6. The royal mom of three wore a gown by House of Dagmar, per UFO No More . The Swedish Princess completed her look with an elegant updo and her wedding day tiara (the Palmette tiara) .

The dinner held in the palace’s Karl XI’s Gallery was also attended by King Carl XVI Gustaf , Queen Silvia , Crown Princess Victoria , who stunned in a red off-the-shoulder dress, and Prince Daniel . Victoria dazzled wearing the Laurel Wreath tiara, while the Queen opted for the Leuchtenberg Sapphire tiara.

Guests at the event included representatives from the diplomatic corps, the Riksdag, the government, authorities, science, sports, business, culture and people that the Royal Family have met while traveling. Due to the pandemic, Wednesday’s dinner marked the first representation dinner since 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Swedish royal family dial up the glamour in new portraits featuring tiaras aplenty

From the Swedish Cameo Tiara, linked to Napoleon Bonaparte's wife, Empress Josephine, to the Modern Fringe Tiara, a gift from King Carl XVI Gustaf to Queen Silvia in the 1980s, the Swedish royal family has a plentiful collection of dazzling diadems. So it's always wonderful when the entire family has an occasion to dust off their diamonds. Case in point was earlier this week, when the family launched a new website featuring newly-shot portraits of the entire clan - albeit, just the ones in King Carl XVI Gustaf's new slimmed down monarchy.
EUROPE
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne looks elegant in emerald for Prince Philip's memorial

Princess Anne attended the memorial service for her father Prince Philip, looking elegant wearing a green coat dress at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Service of Thanksgiving. The Princess Royal looked sombre during the event, where she was accompanied by other members of the Royal Family. Princess Anne, 71, wore...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Palace#Wedding#Princess Victoria#British Royal Family#The Royal Couple#House Of Dagmar#Swedish#Prince Daniel#Representa
People

Prince Charles and Camilla Impress Locals with Their Irish Dancing Skills: Watch!

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a jiggy good time on the fourth day of their multi-day tour around the Republic of Ireland this week!. On Friday, the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess, 74, visited the Brú Ború Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tiperrary, for a celebration of Irish art and culture, including a rather lively bit of dancing with local performers.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate look so in love in rare PDA moment in The Bahamas – photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were caught in a rare moment of public affection on the penultimate night of their Caribbean royal tour on Friday. Prince William and Kate looked adorable holding hands as they departed The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, with the Duchess sweetly using her free hand to wave to cheering onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Beatrice's daring accessory at Prince Philip's service broke royal tradition

Princess Beatrice looked regal and radiant to attend her grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday - but her daring accessory actually broke royal tradition. Beatrice looked as stylish as ever to arrive at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Princess Charlotte does this one thing that drives Kate mad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George 8, Princess Charlotte 6 and Prince Louis 3. Out of the three, it is Princess Charlotte that resembles Kate the most both physically and in her character. Like mother like daughter. It is very common that children take after...
TENNIS
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
talentrecap.com

JoJo Siwa Announces She is “Not Single”, Who is the Pop Star Dating?

JoJo Siwa announces that she’s currently seeing someone in 2022. This news comes after Siwa’s very public breakup from Kylie Prew in October 2021. During a podcast, Siwa acknowledged that she’s exclusively seeing someone and is very happy. JoJo Siwa Reveals That She’s Exclusively Seeing Someone.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton glows in most striking dress yet during Bahamas rainstorm

The Duchess of Cambridge defied the weather on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green dress during a tropical downpour when she and Prince William visited a primary school in the Bahamas. Kate Middleton opted for a mint green chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait featuring button-up detailing and delicate puff...
WORLD
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy