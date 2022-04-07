Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip share behind-the-scenes photo from palace dinner

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden treated their social media followers to a behind-the-scenes photo from Wednesday’s Representation dinner at the Royal Palace of Stockholm. The couple shared a photo of themselves sweetly gazing at each other ahead of the event.

“After more than two years of pandemic, the Royal Couple can finally invite authorities, social actors and entrepreneurs and more to a representation dinner at the Royal Palace,” the Prince Couple wrote alongside the picture (translated to English). “We look forward to good conversations!”

Sofia looked gorgeous in green for the dinner on April 6. The royal mom of three wore a gown by House of Dagmar, per UFO No More . The Swedish Princess completed her look with an elegant updo and her wedding day tiara (the Palmette tiara) .

The dinner held in the palace’s Karl XI’s Gallery was also attended by King Carl XVI Gustaf , Queen Silvia , Crown Princess Victoria , who stunned in a red off-the-shoulder dress, and Prince Daniel . Victoria dazzled wearing the Laurel Wreath tiara, while the Queen opted for the Leuchtenberg Sapphire tiara.

Guests at the event included representatives from the diplomatic corps, the Riksdag, the government, authorities, science, sports, business, culture and people that the Royal Family have met while traveling. Due to the pandemic, Wednesday’s dinner marked the first representation dinner since 2019.