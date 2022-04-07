ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

TAPD: 1 injured after stabbing, 1 arrested

By Savannah Arnold
 3 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of stabbing another man Wednesday evening.

According to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of Savannah Circle in Texarkana, Arkansas , around 7:15 p.m. for a stabbing. While on the scene, officers found the victim being cared for by a bystander.

The victim told officers 25-year-old Nicholas Griggs from Texarkana, Texas stabbed them and that Griggs might still be in the area. LifeNet arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

Police say Officer Marcos Luna found and arrested Griggs.

Griggs was taken to Miller County Jail and charged with second-degree domestic battery.

This case is still being investigated and police ask if anyone has information or was a witness to call Detective Shane Kirkland at 903-798-31543 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.


