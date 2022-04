Hogwarts Legacy resurfaced this week with a release window and the first-ever look at its gameplay. And with its 2020 reveal trailer now the most-watched game trailer on the PlayStation YouTube page, it's safe to declare that the game is going to be a massive seller. If you're aboard this hype train and are looking to pre-order the game, you should probably do it at Best Buy for a free $10. Since its emergence this week, the game has begun to go up for pre-order, and in the process pre-order bonuses are unveiling themselves, and Best Buy may have the best one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 DAYS AGO