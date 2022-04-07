ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Brat Fest unveils its own brew

By Nick Viviani
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brats and Beer. It’s a summertime classic that’s hard to beat. And, for nearly four decades, many of the people attending the World’s Largest Brat Fest have been doing just that -...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Katy's Wild West Brew Fest 2022 location, dates announced

The Rotary Club of Katy's annual Wild West Brewfest will be switching venues for its 2022 event, according to a March 13 press release announcing the dates. The multiday event will kick off on Nov. 3 with an event dubbed "The K-Town Throwdown." On Nov. 4, the Rotary club will host a launch party with the official Wild West Brewfest event—hosted at Typhoon Texas—set to take place on Nov. 5.
KATY, TX
WMTW

Beer drinkers rejoice: Mast Landing Brewing announces new beer fest

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Attention beer-drinkers, a new festival has been announced for southern Maine. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Beers without Beards heads to Portland. Mast Landing Brewing Company announced its first Wavy Days Festival, happening this summer. The festival is being described as a “multi-day celebration that will bring together...
Eater

How Black Beer Fans Are Creating Their Own Spaces in Detroit’s Brewing Industry

It’s been four years since then-employee Tracy Evans filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Michigan’s largest craft brewery at the time, Founders Brewing Company, for the racist incidents he allegedly experienced. The filing, and particularly the statements that came forward in the aftermath of depositions and tone-deaf reactions from management, sparked a national conversation about race in the brewing industry. The brewery, which has locations in Detroit and Grand Rapids, received fierce backlash on social media as well as from fans and businesses, but for many Black beer enthusiasts the incidents simply confirmed what they already knew — beer isn’t the most welcoming industry for Black people.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Busch Beer Wants Your Dog on Its Next Can of Dog Brew

Every single dog on the planet deserves the spotlight and that’s just an absolute fact. Now, Busch beer wants to make one loyal dog owner’s pup best friend the center of attention on its next can. While every mom and dog dad thinks their dog is the best and deserves this honor, only one will get it.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Madison, WI
KAAL-TV

Overland Elementary unveiled its new mascot

(ABC 6 News) - Overland Elementary School unveiled its school mascot Tuesday evening. Oakley the Owl will be the mascot of Rochester’s newest elementary school. Owls are seen as wise, watchful, and are noble animals that reside in the woods near Overland. Owls was one of three finalists, the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Outsider.com

Fire Trucks Will Be Serving Up Brats and Brews at Milwaukee’s Traveling Beer Gardens This Spring

Milwaukee County is officially kicking the Spring season by announcing two fire trucks will be serving beer, brats, hot dogs, and pretzels in parks. According to NBC15, the fire trucks will be circulating Milwaukee County’s parks with beer and food starting on May 11th. The first park it will visit is Juneau Park. The next park will be Froemming Park. The trucks will make an appearance in that park on May 25th.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
1077 WRKR

This Michigan Mansion Comes With Its Own Car Museum

Most Michigan homes that come with a garage can only hold one or two cars. Then you have this incredible mansion located in Rochester, Michigan that's so big it comes with a 14 car museum. Check Out This Michigan Mansion That Has Its Own Car Museum. This Michigan Mansion Comes...
ROCHESTER, MI
Salon

Don't fall for this information-gathering Easter chocolate scam

At first, the proposition of receiving a complementary basket of Easter candies from the Cadbury company seems to fulfill the age-old adage that many of the best things in life (like chocolate!) can be free. But the recent victims of an increasingly popular mass-text phishing scam can tell you from experience that everything has a cost.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy