WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Pockets

APRIL 7 – Meet Pockets!

Pockets is just under two years old. He and his brother have been at the shelter since they were kittens!

Pockets is a sweet guy who likes to lounge around and play. He’s pretty outgoing where is brother is pretty shy.

They are not a bonded pair, so they don’t have to be adopted together (though they’d be a good pair if you’re looking for two cats!).

If you’re interested in Pockets, you can adopt him through Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.