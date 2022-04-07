Plan It Calendar: 4/7

APRIL 7, 2022

Except where indicated, all area codes are 419.

Please note: Some establishments will have limitations and restrictions, please call ahead for details or visit their websites.

AT THE CLUBS

American Winery: 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon; 212-1014; Russ Kendrick Martin: Sat.​, 6.

Arlyn’s Good Beer: 520 Hankey Ave., Bowling Green; 819-4426; Scott Parnell, jazz guitar: Sat., 8.

Bier Stube: 5333 Monroe St.; 841-7999; Pop’s Garage Trio: Fri.​, 6; 2-Hour Delay: Sat.​, 8.

The Brick Bar: 413 Madison Ave.; 464-7200; Jeff Stewart: Thu., 7; Bobby G. and the Third Street Cigar Band: Sat.​​, 8.

Chateau Louise Restaurant: 4320 Luna Pier Rd., Luna Pier, Mich.; 734-848-4758; Rick Whited: Fri.

Ciao Ristorante: 6064 Monroe St., Sylvania; 882-2334; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Mon., Tue., 6-9.

Cleats: 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 734-9464; Jim and Eroc: Fri., 6:30; Matt Goodrich: Sat., 6:30.

Gideon Owen Wine Company: 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton; 797-4445; Katie and Jordan: Fri., 7:30.

Hillside Winery: 221 Main St., Gilboa, Ohio; 456-3434; Charlie Doepker: Fri., 5:30; Morgan Stiegler: Sat., 5:30.

Hollywood Casino: 777 Hollywood Blvd.; 661-5200; Jedi Mind Trip: Fri.​, 8; Rumours - Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Sat., 8.

Leisure Time Winery: 16982 Township Rd. M2, Napoleon; 758-3442; Kyle White: Sat.​, 6.

Levi and Lilac’s Whiskey Room: 301 River Rd., Suite 100, Maumee; 567-402-4308; Ben DeLong: Thu.​​​, 6; Tatum Hartford: Fri.​​, 6; Steve Jad: Sat., 6​​; Jake Pilewski: Mon.​​, 5:30.

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge : 1447 N. Summit St., Suite C; Paul VornHagen Quartet: Fri., 8; Damen Cook and Friends with special guest Kenny Blake: Sat., 8.

Majestic Oak Winery: 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio; 875-6474; Mike and Mike: Fri.​​, 5:30; Eric “Tater” Edwards: Sat.​​, 5:30; Bruce Brodie: Sun.​, 1.

Northwood VFW Post 2984: 102 W. Andrus Rd., Northwood; 666-7762; Kevin VanSickle and Pure Country Band: Sat., 7-11.

Ottawa Tavern: 1815 Adams St.; 725-5483; Hemmingway Lane, TOOB, One Exit Down, Propolis: Fri., 7; Freight Street, Hunny Eyes, Drew Joseph, Elai Rose: Sat., 7; Night Jam with Devin Krueger and Friends: Tue., 8.

Papa’s Tavern : 1328 Liberty St.; 697-0644; Renegade Lemonade Duo: Thu., 7; Chris Sayler: Sat., 8:30; Adam Sorelle: Tue., 6.

The Polish Ostrich: 944 Phillips Ave.; 567-312-5911; Little Pink, Alive Alone, Nobody Wins, User927: Fri., 7; Crimson Wavelength with Mark Mikel: Sat., 8.

Sneaky Pete’s Saloon: 5347 N. Detroit Ave.; 470-9814; Q-String Jettison: Fri.; Married With Children: Sat.

The Switchboard: 912 Monroe St.; bar@switchboard419.com; Heavy Spirits: Fri.​​, 8; the Hear Now: Sat.​, 8.

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: 1515 W. Laskey Rd.; 214-0878; the JT Hayden Band: Fri.​, 9; Steel Lilly: Sat., 9.

MUSIC

Valentine Theatre : 400 N. Superior St.; 242-2787; Black Violin: Thu.​​, 7:30.

Holy Toledo Polka Days : Renaissance Toledo, Mosaic Ballroom, 444 N. Summit St.; 244-2444/351-5031; Featuring the DynaBrass, plus Eddie Biegaj and Crusade, Energy, Michael Costa and the Beat, John Gora and Gorale, Polish Connection, Polka Country Musicians, Holy Toledo Jam Band and Polka DJ Kenny Olowin, and many more; Fri., 6 p.m.-1 a.m.; Sat., 1 p.m.-1 a.m. See website for schedule and for Opening Night Polka Party at the Blarney Event Center, the Jammin’ Polka Party at the Tin Can Bar, and Holy Toledo Sunday Dance at Oak Shade Grove Hall.

Moore Musical Arts Center : Bowling Green State University, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; tickets, 372-2531; Kobacker Hall: A Cappella Choir and Volaré; Fri., 8; University Men’s Chorus and Alumni Men’s Chorus: Sat., 8; University Band: Sun., 3; BGSU Academy Bands: Sun., 7; BGSU Concert Band: Mon., 8; Jazz Lab Band II: Tue., 8; Bryan Recital Hall: Graduate String Quartet and Fulton String Quartet: Tue., 8; Faculty Artist Series with David Saltzman, tuba: Wed., 8. Some concerts available through livestream.

Toledo Museum of Art: Art Peristyle Theatre, 2445 Monroe St.; 246-8000; Bernadette Peters and the Toledo Symphony: Sat., 8.

The Ritz Theatre : 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin; 448-8544; Here Come the Mummies: Sat., 7:30.

UToledo Spring Festival of Music : University Hall, 2801 W. Bancroft; 530-2452; Recital Hall: Faculty Artist Recital with Robert Ballinger: Sun., 4. Free admission. Parking not free: parkutoledo.com .

Toledo Museum of Art: Great Gallery, 2445 Monroe St.; Winners of the Dr. Marjorie Conrad Art Song Competition will perform a free recital: Sun., 3.

First United Methodist Church: 60 West Main St., Norwalk; 668-0637; The Cedarville University Concert Chorale: Sun., 3.

Van Wert Live: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 State Rt. 118 South, Van Wert; 238-6722/​ npacvw.org ; Paul Keels - The Voices of the Buckeyes: Sun., 3.

Cathedral Concert Series: Rosary Cathedral Parish, 2535 Collingwood Blvd.; 244-9575; The Cathedral Choir: Wed.​, 7:30.

The Ark: 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-763-8587; all concerts at 8 unless noted; UM Jazz Showcase: Thu.​​​; Kyshona: Sat.​​; BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet: Sun.​, 7:30; Adia Victoria: Wed.​

Kerrytown Concert House: 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Brahms and Tchaikovsky: The Great Adversaries featuring pianist Kazimierz Brzozowski, violinist Marian Tanau, and cellist Jeremy Crisner: Sun., 2.

Michigan Theater: 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; 734-668-8397/​michtheater.org; Lucinda Williams and Her Band: Fri., 7:30.

Royal Oak Music Theatre : 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak, Mich.; 248-399-2980; The Script (Irish trio): Sat., 6; The Blaming Lips: Sun.​, 8; Robin Trower: Mon.​, 7.

Spot Lite: 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; 734-764-2538; Sahra, An Evening Performance: Sat., 7 (seated) and 8:15 (standing).

ETC.

Events

Professional Championship Bull Riders: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave.; 321-5007/800-745-3000; Sat., 7:30.

2022 TVC Cancer Survivor Art Show: Victory Center, 3166 N. Republic Blvd.; 531-7600; Fri., 4-6; Sat., 1-3. Admission free and open to the public.

Spring Fling Dance Party! : Toledo Ballroom, 6365 Monroe St., Sylvania; 690-3897; An evening of music, socializing, and dancing: Fri., 8-10:30.

EcoFest Toledo 2022: Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St.; Live music, local food, kids’ activities, shopping, workshops, and green booths: Sat., 10 a.m.-3.

Spring Monroe Auto Swap Meet and Car Show : Monroe County Fairgrounds, 3775 S. Custer Rd., Monroe; 579-4845; Sun., 7 a.m.-3. Admission: $6, children 12 and under free.

Easter Bunny at Franklin Park Mall: Macy’s Court, 5001 Monroe St.; Thu., 3-7; Fri., Sat., 11 a.m.-7; Sun., 11 a.m.-6; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m.-7.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza: Uptown Maumee; 5,000 eggs will be passed out from participating businesses and hidden throughout Uptown Maumee area and a few could win Easter baskets: Sat., 10 a.m.-noon.

Easter Egg Hunt: Shoppes of Mayberry Square, 5646 Mayberry Square E., Sylvania; Eggs will be hidden in a number of businesses and throughout the square: Sat., noon-2.

Stargazing and planetarium programs

Appold Planetarium: Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania; Reservations, 517-8897/​planetarium@lourdes.edu; The Sistine Chapel, recreated within the Appold Planetarium using a 360-degree digital projector: Fri., Sat., 7:30. Proof of coronavirus vaccination and face masks are required for all attendees. Reservations recommended.

BGSU Planetarium: Bowling Green State University, Department of Physics and Astronomy, 104 Overman Hall, Bowling Green; 372-2421; Natural Selection, how the living world works: Show times: Fri., Tue., 8; Sat., 2; Sun., 7:30.

Ritter Planetarium: University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St.: 530-2650; Dynamic Earth: Fri., 7:30; Zula Patrol: Under the Weather: Sat., 1.

Museum of Natural History Planetarium and Dome Theater: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Natural Selection: Fri.,1:30; Sat., Sun., 1:30; Sky Tonight: Fri., 12:30 and 2:30; Sat., Sun., 12:30 and 2:30; Sea Monsters: Fri., 11:30 a.m.; Sat., Sun. , 11:30 a.m.; Masks and health screenings required.

Train rides

Old Road Dinner Train Blissfield Railroad : 301 E. Adrian St./​U.S. 223, Blissfield, Mich.; 888-467-2451; Murder Old Road Dinner Train: Hours: Thu.-Sun., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

FUN PLACES

Northwest Ohio

African Safari Wildlife Park: 267 S. Lightner Rd., Port Clinton; 732-3606; Hours: daily, 10 a.m.-5.

American Civil War Museum of Ohio: 217 S. Washington, Tiffin; 455-9551; The Road to War: ongoing; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Fort Meigs Museum/​Fort and Visitor Center : 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 874-4121; Hours: Wed.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center : 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky; 626-4467; Ghostly Manor, Escape Room, Lazer Maze, VR Gaming, Skateworld, XD 4D Theater, Mini Golf: Hours: Thu., Sun.-Tue., noon-5; Fri., Sat., Wed., noon-8.

Glass Heritage Gallery : 109 N. Main St., Fostoria; 435-5077; Fostoria glass: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4..

Hancock Historical Museum: 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay; 423-4433; Findlay Rocks:1960s Garage Bands, exhibit looks at most popular bands from 1960 through 1969 and the venues they played their music to dancing crowds of teens: through December; Hours: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., 1-4.

Imagination Station: 1 Discovery Way (Adams and Summit streets); 244-2674; Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience: through April 24; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

The Lathrop House : 5416 Main St., Sylvania; 517-5533; Hours: Sun., 1-4.

The Manor House : Wildwood Preserve, 5100 W. Central Ave.; 407-9790; Tours: Wed.-Fri., Sun., 11 a.m.-5.

Maritime Museum of Sandusky: 125 Meigs St., Sandusky; 624-0274; Underground Railroad Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Mazza Museum of International Art from Children’s Picture Books: University of Findlay’s Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, Findlay; 434-5521; Hours: Wed.-Fri.​, noon-5; Sun., 1-4.

Merry-Go-Round Museum: 301 Jackson St., Sandusky; 626-6111; Hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

Museum and Welcome Center of Fulton County, Ohio : 8848 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon; 337-7922; Sound of the Hammer - Stroke of the Pen Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

National Museum of the Great Lakes: 1701 Front St.; 214-5000; The Underground Railroad: An NMGL Micro Exhibit; through June 19; Hours: Thu.-Sat., Mon., Wed., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5. Last boarding on ship is 4.

Northcoast Veterans Museum and Memorial: Williams Park, 411 N. Main St., Gibsonburg, Ohio; 332-5912; Military displays, memorabilia, military accessories from the Civil War through present: ongoing; Hours: Mon., 5:30 a.m.-8.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums : Spiegel Grove, Fremont, Ohio; 332-2081; Hours: Thu.- Sat., Mon., Tue., 9 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Sandusky County Historical Society Museum: 514 Birchard Ave., Fremont; 332-0303; Hours: Wed., 1-4.

Schedel Arboretum and Gardens: 19255 W. Portage South River Rd., Elmore; 862-3182; Hours: Thu., 10 a.m.-8; Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 (last admission 3:30); Sun., noon-4 (last admission 3:30).

The Spafford House Museum : 27340 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 931-0910; Native American, school, military, police, and fire rooms: Hours: Fri., Sat., noon-5; Sun., 1-5.

Sylvania Heritage Center Museum/​Cooke-Kulman House : 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania; ​517-5533; Hours: Sat., 11 a.m.-2; Sun., 1-4.

Tiffin Glass Museum: 25 S. Washington, Tiffin; 448-0200; Glassware made by the artisans from the factory’s nearly hundred-year history, memorabilia and historical documents from the factory’s beginning in 1889 until its closing in 1984; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Botanical Garden: 5403 Elmer Drive; 407-9810/​ranger 407-9718; Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to dusk.

Toledo Firefighters Museum : 918 Sylvania Ave.; 478-3473; Hours: Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Museum of Art : 2445 Monroe St.; 255-8000; Living Legacies: Art of the African American South, major works by African American artists from the southern United States acquired from the Souls Grown Deep Foundation; through May 1; Hours: Thu., Sun., Wed., 11 a.m.-5; Fri., Sat., 11 a.m.-8.

Toledo Police Museum : 2201 Kenwood Blvd.; 720-2485; Hours: Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Toledo Zoo and Aquarium: 2 Hippo Way; 385-4040; Hours: Mon., 10 a.m.-noon (zoo closes at 2 p.m.); Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4 (zoo closes at 5).

Wakeman Archival Research Center: Wakeman Hall, 401 Farnsworth Rd., Waterville; 878-3425; Records of Waterville organizations, businesses, churches, schools and more, family files, and local history: Hours: Wed., 10 a.m.-2.

Williams Park in Gibsonburg: Rt. 300, Gibsonburg; 849-3048/​637-2634; Sculpture in the Village, Veterans Memorial, and Public Safety Service Memorial (sculptural replica of New World Trade Center and antenna from the North Tower): Hours: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Wolcott Keeper’s House/​Cemetery Tours/​Museum: 9999 E. Bayshore Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 798-9339/​351-1244/​ottawacountyhistory.org; Hours: Tue.-Thu., 1-5; Sat., 11 a.m.-4.

Wood County Historical Center and Museum: 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green; 352-0967; The Mary and Carl Bach Story: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sat., Sun., 1-4.

Michigan

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: 220 E. Ann St., Ann Arbor; 734-995-5439; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Detroit Historical Museum : 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805/​tickets 313-833-0277; Automotive Showcase; ongoing; Boom Town: Detroit in the 1920s; ongoing; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-5.

Dossin Great Lakes Museum: 100 Strand Drive, Belle Isle, Detroit; 313-833-5538; Maritime Miniatures: The Art of the Ship Model: ongoing; the Richard and Jane Manoogian Ship Model Showcase: ongoing; Hours: Fri.- Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation : 20900 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn; 313-982-6001/​800-835-5237; Apollo: When We Went to the Moon: through May 8; Hours: daily, 9:30 a.m.-5.

Hidden Lake Gardens and the Conservatory: 6214 Monroe Rd. (M-50), Tipton, Mich.; 517-431-2060; Gardens and Grounds: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 (entry gates close at 4:30); Conservatory: Hours: daily, 10 a.m.-4.

Lenawee County Historical Museum: 110 E. Church St., Adrian; 517-265-6071; History of Lenawee County Law Enforcement; ongoing; Anti-Slavery/​Underground Railroad Exhibit, showcasing roles local educational institutions had in the anti-slavery movement: ongoing; Hours: Fri., Sat., 10 a.m.-2.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens: 1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-647-7600; Visitor Center/​Conservatory/​Display Gardens Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4:30; Wed., 10 a.m.-8; Arboretum/​Trails: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Monroe County Historical Museum: 126 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-240-7780; General George A. Custer Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Museum of Natural History: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Evolution: Life through Time; ongoing; Hours: Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4. Masks required.

Old Mill Museum: 242 Toledo St., Dundee, Mich.; 734-529-8596/​museum@dundeeoldmill.com; Hours: Fri.-Mon., noon-4.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park: 1403 E. Elm Ave., Monroe; 734-243-7136; Park trails, parking lots, grounds and pavilion hours: daily, sunrise to sunset. Visitor’s Center: daily, 10 a.m.-5.

William G. Thompson House Museum and Gardens: 101 Summit St., Hudson, Mich.; 517-448-8125; Hours: Mon., Wed., Fri., 12:30-3:30.